Pop culture power: How music festivals became the new runway?

When Coachella was first launched in sunny California, few could have predicted it would become more than a music festival. Today, it stands as the epicenter of trends, shaping fashion across generations and inspiring festivals worldwide, such as Rock in Rio, Lollapalooza, and The Town in Brazil.

The phenomenon of festivals as runways gained momentum with the “It Girls” of the time. Names like Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton, Bella Thorne, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner dominated the spotlight, transforming Coachella into much more than a musical event. From 2011 to 2017, magazines and social media exploded with photos of meticulously crafted festival outfits. It was a silent competition: who would wear the most creative, daring, or trend-aligned outfit?

Each year brought a unique dress code, dictated by the It Girls of the moment. Iconic styles like boho chic—characterized by light fabrics, fringes, and hats—ruled the festivals of that era. Others, such as the Tumblr aesthetic and tie-dye, also marked trends that spread beyond the events, shaping what was considered fashionable at the time. This ability to influence global fashion stemmed directly from the choices of these celebrities, who dominated not only the festival grounds but also the pages of magazines. Publications like Vogue, Elle, and Capricho (in Brazil) gave more attention to these celebrities’ outfits than to the shows themselves. Thus, the festival dress code was born, redefined with each edition.

The Influence of Magazines and the Boom of “Festival Fashion”

In the beginning, magazines played a fundamental role in spreading these trends. They exalted celebrities’ fashion choices and showed how festivals could be as much about style as they were about music. Coverage focused on the outfits of artists and attendees elevated the status of these events, which came to be anticipated as much for the musical experience as for fashion inspiration.

This obsession with festival fashion was not confined to Coachella. Festivals like Rock in Rio, Lollapalooza, and, more recently, The Town brought this global trend to Brazil. Magazines and, later, social media became mirrors of these influences, perpetuating the festival lifestyle and creating a new, universally accessible standard of fashion.

Social Media and the New Era of Festivals

Over time, the impact of magazines was replaced by social media. TikTok and Instagram became global showcases where influencers continued the tradition of displaying inspiring looks. Photos, videos, and reels turned every appearance into an opportunity to go viral. It didn’t matter if it was Coachella, Lollapalooza, or an intimate show in a small venue—the outfits became an essential part of the experience.

This shift also democratized access to “festival fashion.” While It Girls were once the primary trendsetters, today, any user can stand out on social media with a creative ensemble. Fashion became more inclusive, but no less competitive.

Fashion Transcends Festivals

This phenomenon transcended festivals. Attending concerts became a statement of style, with each artist inspiring a specific dress code. Beyoncé inspires silver tones, glamour, and boldness, while Harry Styles evokes vibrant colors and fluidity. Fashion is no longer just part of the entertainment—it has become an essential element of the cultural experience.

Furthermore, the communities created around these experiences had a broader impact than expected. Looks shared in real time on social media inspire other fans and shape global trends. Even those who do not attend the events are influenced by what they see online, proving that festival fashion crosses physical boundaries.

Millennials and Gen Z: Two Generations Connected by Festival Fashion

The obsession with fashion at music events reflects generational changes. Millennials, influenced by magazines, paved the way for Gen Z, who are deeply connected to social media. Escaping trends is almost impossible—they infiltrate every scroll, inspiring a constant evolution in how we consume fashion and pop culture.

Both generations share a passion for individual expression through fashion. For Millennials, festivals were an escape from routine, while for Gen Z, they represent an opportunity to connect and express themselves on a global platform.

Music festivals are no longer just about music. They are celebrations of individuality and self-expression, where everyone can be the protagonist of their own runway while paying homage to the transformative power of pop culture. Whether through clothing, social media, or the communities built around these events, festival fashion continues to evolve, reaffirming its place at the heart of contemporary culture.

