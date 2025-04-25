2025 Influencer Olympics: Best Dressed at Weekend One of Coachella

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

It’s that time of year when our social media feeds are filled with Get Ready With Me posts, and we are all sat.

In recent years, influencers have flooded Coachella and the fashion game has become of the same importance as the artist lineup.

This year, most opted for a more casual, 2014 Vanessa Hudgens vibe, but we still have influencers showing up and showing out.

Here is a list of the best-dressed influencers at weekend one of Coachella:

Daus Mendoza

Makeup influencer Daus Mendoza hit the ground running on day one of the festival in a stunning medieval-inspired matching set. Not only is the makeup flawless, but Mendoza has recently been playing with different hairstyles on his TikTok page and for this look he went all out. This slick-back, ballroom hairstyle let the makeup shine and complimented his extravagant outfit. This is the perfect look to match the vibe of Gagachella.

mj hedderman

MJ Hedderman, known for her fashion content, completely understood the assignment for this year’s desert festival. Paying homage to her look last year, Hedderman dyed her hair pink for the ultimate Coachella vibe. Her attention to detail is impeccable. From the headpiece to the different shades of silver to the design on her nails. The monochromatic silver was a popular look for Lady Gaga’s day one headline and the girls did not disappoint.

Rhegan Coursey

Rhegan Coursey always brings the lifestyle content and full Coachella behind the scenes. This year, she also brought the looks. Each one of her looks went the Boho-Chic route, which I love for this festival because it brings the peacefulness of pre-Influencer Olympics Coachella. Coursey even added feathers to her hair for the weekend. Do we smell a new summer 2025 trend?

matthew maxfield

Speaking of bringing back boho, Matthew Maxfield showed up to the dessert as the best-dressed male. Every one of his outfits for each day was a hit. Were his outfits the most practical for 100-degree weather? No. Did he understand the assignment? He passed with flying colors. Maxfield and Coursey attended the festival together and coordinated outfit themes perfectly. The definition of pretty best friends.

Madeleine white

Madeleine White, the woman you are. Known for her fashion content, White’s looks were some of the most anticipated of the weekend. We saw lots of influencers wearing different variations of this beaded top, but no one did it like White. The paring of the coordinated flowers, layered bottoms, and insane eye look are what make this outfit stand out. Absolute perfection.

james charles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) While James Charles is one of the most talented beauty gurus on social media today, he has had some questionable Coachella looks pre-COVID. However, in recent years he has proved people can change. Last year, he was undoubtedly one of the best dressed attendees. This year, Charles said he was taking a more casual route. He gave the perfect mix of casual but still cool and playing along with the fashion expectations.

alix earle

Our OG Get Ready With Me Girl, Alix Earle. Truly no words for the look. She looks absolutely phenomenal, per usual. The layered belts and mixed metals — chef’s kiss.

charli damelio

Charli D’Amelio shocked everyone last year with her Coachella outfits and this year she came back for more. This D’Amelio sister opted for an all-black monochromatic look. A nice blend of goth and boho. The detail of fringe at the bottom of the skirt tying in with the lace of the top adds a nice youthful look, while the sheerness of the top adds that edge.

Evelyn Ortiz

Evelyn Ortiz came out as this years underdog. Many online praised her for putting in the perfect amount of effort into each of her outfit, and it shows. Her day-two look is a fan-favorite and the perfect fit for BRAT-chella.

serena page

The people’s princess Serena Page, as well as the rest of the 2024 Love Island USA cast showed up to this year’s Coachella serving looks. The season six winner saved her best look for last, sporting a western look. Everything about this look screams Coachella. The detail tying it all together is her initials on the cowboy hat, and we will never get sick of a big statement belt.

zoi lerma

Zoi Lerma, or zoifish, was also widely talked about in terms of this year’s fashion scene. Lerma is popular for her charm and exquisite style. She went over expectations with every single outfit for the weekend. Her day two outfit gave everything and more. Lerma perfectly captured the 2014 Coachella vibe with a modern twist & we are all eating it up.

Blesiv

Similar to most Coachella attendees this year, Blesiv went for a more casual vibe this year. While his outfits aren’t comparable to lots on this list, his day three outfit is by far his best of the weekend. It is hard to encounter many men who step up their fashion for the festival, but Blesiv has been open about his style evolution and is taking it more seriously. The key details in this white monochromatic look are the embroidered flowers and matching shoes.

leah kateb

Love Island season six fan-favorite Leah Kateb attended day two of Coachella in an insane red patterned two piece set. The opposing designs of the top and bottom fit together perfectly and accentuate Kateb’s ethnic features. The pop of cheetah print on the shoulder bag match the look so well that you can hardly notice it is there.

tara yummy

BRAT Summer is so back. Some may have to do a double take to see if the photo is Tara Yummy or Ms. Charli XCX herself. Yummy understood every part of BRAT with her day two outfit. She has perfected being able to cater her staple aesthetic to different occasions. It is nice to see her stay authentic to herself while still showing out to this influencer fashion show.

Lauren wolfe

Lauren Wolfe showed up to day three of the festival as a background actor of Dune. This desert princess outfit is absolutely perfect and we just know this was comfortable in the blaring heat. The chunky gold cuffs make the outfit sparkle at all the right angles while still being a minimal accessory to really let the outfit shine.

Destiny Marie