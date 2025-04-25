Lolla is over, but not forever: here are 5 attractions we hope to expect next year!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The Lollapalooza season has ended, and with that, fans are already thinking and daydreaming about who might come to Brazil next year to perform at the festival.

There are so many singers and bands that brazilians would love to see in the country, but which ones could actually take the Lolla stages in 2026? Here are five attractions we expect to see next year!

Sabrina Carpenter



A name the media can’t stop talking about. The golden-haired pop star has achieved a lot in recent years, including two Grammys for her album Short ’n Sweet and hit single “Espresso”, billions of streams, and rising popularity among young women.

The last time Sabrina came to Brazil was in 2023, opening for Taylor Swift’s historical The Eras Tour, and now, fans would love to see her return with her Grammy-winning album as the main act.

With a massive Brazilian fanbase, she’s a strong contender for headliner status.

Chappell Roan



Another 2025 Grammy winner on our radar is Chappell Roan, who was crowned Best New Artist at this year’s award cerimony.

Known for viral hits like “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Pink Pony Club”, she’s taken over the music scene with her energetic style bold performances and extravagant style, bringing the industry a breath of fresh air that was much needed. It would be amazing to see her energy light up the Lolla stage.



@chappellroan Tmrw is 6 year anniversary of writing pink pony club <3 and I got to perform it on the Grammys it was legit soooo wild and fun to do this thank u thank you *✲☆⋆(˘ᴗ˘) ♬ original sound – chappell roan

Tyler, the Creator



Tyler’s been on Brazilians’ wishlist since 2018, when he was announced as a headliner, but later on canceled his Lollapalooza appearance. His last performance in Brazil was back in 2011, and his career has only skyrocketed since thenwith hits like “See You Again”, and critically acclaimed album IGOR.

With the recent release of his new and highly successful album CHROMAKOPIA, the timing to make a return to Brazil couldn’t be better. His fans are beyond ready.



Doechii



Rap’s rising star, Doechii, is another name we’re betting on. Her album Alligator Bites Never Heal brought her major recognition to the mainstream, and she’s quickly gaining popularity with her unique sound and powerful presence.

Seeing her bring her essence to the Lollapalooza stage would be incredible, especially as a strong female voice in the rap genre.



@umusicpt A @Doechii não podia ter brilhado mais nos GRAMMYs! ✨ Venceu Melhor Álbum de Rap e ainda arrasou em palco. 🏆 ♬ som original – umusicpt

Lana Del Rey



To wrap up this list, we had to include Lana Del Rey — an artist adored by millions in Brazil, and constantly requested by fans.

The main reason she might headline Lollapalooza 2026? Her upcoming album, The Right Person Will Stay, set to drop in this year’s May. With two singles already out — “Henry, Come On” and “Bluebird” — excitement from the general public is building, and her loyal Brazilian fanbase only makes the case stronger.



————————————-

The article above was edited by Anna Maria Prado .

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!