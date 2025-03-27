6 Bag Essentials for Music Festival Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Spring is upon us, and summer is right around the corner. That means Coachella, Lollapalooza, and many other festivals are coming in hot.

Nothing ruins a trip faster than discovering you forgot that one essential item you swore you wouldn’t forget. To get ready for fun under the sun, you have to be prepared. Making sure to check off essential items on the packing list now will ensure you don’t forget them in the adrenaline rush of getting ready for the main event.

Here are a few must-haves I can’t live without for any festival:

Sunscreen It might seem obvious, but if you forget it, you’ll definitely regret it! Not everyone burns the same, but sunscreen is a must for keeping your skin protected from UV rays (and avoiding that painful lobster look). Sunscreen is also essential for preventing premature aging, wrinkles, and other skin damage. Plus, staying sun-safe means you’ll feel better throughout the weekend — your festival pics will thank you, too! Plastic Reusable Water Bottle View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Things Covered – Phone Cases & Accessories (@allthingscoveredtt) Music festivals tend to be very picky about what you can and can’t bring inside. Water bottles are among this inconsistent ruling. Some festivals allow you to bring whatever bottle you want, but many places like Coachella don’t allow you to bring metal or glass water bottles. To play it safe, a reusable plastic bottle is the best way to go. Some festivals won’t allow you to bring in filled water bottles, but others strictly prohibit this. Make sure you always check the rules of your specific festival for more information. The sun will be beating down even if you don’t feel it. No one wants to get heat poisoning mid-festival, so try to stay properly hydrated! Portable Charger If you want to be the hero of your friend group, be the friend with the portable charger. After long days of taking photos and videos of your favorite artists and dancing under extreme heat, the last thing anyone wants to do is look for a charging outlet in the middle of a desert, field, or other open festival area. Chances are you won’t find one, or it’ll already be packed. To be safe, always have a fully charged portable charger. This way, you’ll never need to worry if 20 percent will last you another hour until Chappell Roan or your favorite artists start their performance set. Disinfectants View this post on Instagram A post shared by totsandmomsph (@totsandmomsph) At a music festival, you never really know who else has touched that handle or used that bathroom before you. Let’s face it: at some point, you’ll come across a sticky surface or something you’d rather not touch. That’s where disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer come in handy, keeping you feeling fresh and comfortable. Festivals are all about having fun, so don’t let a little grime get in the way of a great time! Cooling Items of Choice Overheating happens at music festivals more often than you’d think, and no one wants their weekend cut short because of it. That’s why having a way to stay cool is a must! I swear by a mix of hats, cooling towels, and hand fans, but whatever works for you is great. Just make sure to pack at least one before heading to an outdoor festival. Mini Self-Care Bag Festivals are long, wild days under the sun, and at some point, you’re bound to get a little sweaty or frizzy and need a quick refresh. That’s why I always bring a small bag of mini essentials for touch-ups. It’s a lifesaver! Travel-sized deodorant, ChapStick, lash glue, or anything else that keeps you feeling fresh can make all the difference. Trust me, a quick refresh can boost your mood after a long day, and it doesn’t hurt for photos either.

With all these essentials packed, you’ll be ready to enjoy festival season without a hitch. No heat exhaustion, dead phone batteries, or unexpected sunburns are going to ruin your fun! So, triple-check that packing list, grab your besties, and get ready to make some unforgettable memories. The only thing left to do? Figure out which artist you’re sprinting to the front row for!

