Meet the movies competing for the 2026 Oscars and why you should watch them

Every year, the Oscars raise the same question among movie lovers: which films are actually worth watching before the ceremony? While some nominees follow the classic awards-season formula, the 2026 race shows that the Academy is increasingly embracing different genres, bold storytelling and international voices.

From gothic horror to political satire and intimate historical dramas, this year’s Best Picture contenders reflect how diverse modern cinema has become. If you’re building your pre-Oscars watchlist, here are some of the films competing at the 2026 Academy Awards — and why they deserve your attention.

Sinners

One of the most talked-about films of the season, Sinners blends historical drama with supernatural horror. Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, the film follows twin brothers who return to their hometown in the American South hoping to leave their troubled past behind. However, what begins as a fresh start quickly turns into a fight for survival when a mysterious and sinister force begins to take over their community.

Set in a world deeply influenced by blues culture and Southern traditions, the story incorporates vampire mythology while also exploring themes of identity, legacy and even the power of music. What makes Sinners stand out is how it combines horror elements with emotional storytelling and cultural commentary, creating a film that feels both entertaining and meaningful. By blending genre spectacle with deeper themes about community and history, the film challenges the idea that horror films are not taken seriously during awards season.

One Battle After Another

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another is a political satire that mixes dark comedy with a tense and unpredictable narrative. The story follows a former revolutionary who once fought against powerful political systems but now finds himself caught in a new mission that forces him to confront the consequences of his past actions.

As the plot unfolds, the film explores themes of political disillusionment, power struggles, and the complicated nature of activism. Anderson’s signature style — known for layered storytelling, complex characters and striking visuals — adds depth to the film’s narrative. One Battle After Another manages to balance humor and drama while offering a thought-provoking look at politics and personal responsibility.

Hamnet

For viewers who love emotional storytelling, Hamnet offers a quieter but deeply moving experience. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film is inspired by the life of William Shakespeare and focuses on the tragedy that shaped his family: the death of his young son, Hamnet.

Rather than centering the story on Shakespeare himself, the film focuses largely on his wife, Agnes, and her experience with grief after losing their child. Through intimate storytelling and poetic cinematography, the film explores how loss affects a family and how it may have influenced the creation of one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays, Hamlet. Zhao’s signature visual style helps turn the story into a reflective exploration of love and grief.

Frankenstein

Visionary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro brings a new interpretation of Mary Shelley’s classic gothic novel. Known for his fascination with monsters and dark fantasy, del Toro reimagines Frankenstein as a horror story and also as an emotional exploration of humanity and isolation.

The film follows scientist Victor Frankenstein, whose obsession with defying death leads him to create life through a dangerous experiment. When the creature comes to life, Victor quickly realizes that he cannot control the consequences of his creation. Instead of portraying the monster as purely terrifying, del Toro’s version emphasizes the creature’s loneliness and desire to be accepted.

The Secret Agent

International cinema also plays an important role in this year’s Oscars. Directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and starring Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent is set in Brazil during the military dictatorship of the 1970s, a time marked by censorship, surveillance and political repression.

The film follows a man who is forced to live in hiding while attempting to reconnect with his young son and rebuild some sense of normal life. As he navigates a dangerous political environment, he must constantly stay one step ahead of authorities and other threats that could expose his identity. By combining personal drama with historical context, the film creates a tense and emotional narrative that highlights both the human cost of political oppression and the resilience of those who lived through it.

Bugonia

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia stands out as one of the most unusual and eccentric nominees of the year. Known for his surreal storytelling style, Lanthimos crafts a dark sci-fi satire that follows two conspiracy-obsessed men who believe a powerful corporate CEO is secretly an alien planning to destroy Earth.

Convinced that they are the only ones capable of saving humanity, the two men kidnap the CEO, portrayed by Emma Stone, and begin interrogating her in an attempt to expose what they believe is an extraterrestrial plot. As the story unfolds, the film explores themes of paranoia, misinformation, and the strange ways people interpret power and authority.

Train Dreams

In contrast to the more surreal nominees, Train Dreams offers a quiet and deeply reflective story about one man’s life in the early twentieth century. The film follows Robert Grainier, a railroad worker living in the American West, whose life unfolds against the backdrop of a rapidly changing world.

Through a series of personal experiences — including love, loss, and long periods of solitude — Robert witnesses the transformation of the American landscape as industrialization and modernization reshape the country. Rather than focusing on dramatic plot twists, the film highlights the emotional depth of ordinary life and the passage of time. With its meditative tone, Train Dreams explores themes of loneliness, memory, and the relationship between humans and nature.

F1

One of the biggest blockbuster nominees in this year’s race, F1 brings the intensity of Formula One racing to the big screen. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, the film follows Sonny Hayes, a once-promising driver whose career ended after a devastating crash in the 1990s. Decades later, he is convinced to return to the sport to help save a struggling Formula One team and mentor a talented young rookie.

As Sonny steps back into the world of elite racing, he must face both the physical demands of the sport and the emotional weight of his past failures. The film combines high-speed racing sequences with a classic underdog sports narrative about redemption, teamwork, and chasing one last chance at glory. With its massive scale and adrenaline-filled visuals, F1 stands out as one of the most action-packed contenders in this year’s Oscars lineup.

Marty Supreme

Directed by Josh Safdie and starring Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme is a chaotic and unconventional sports comedy-drama set in the 1950s. The film follows Marty Mauser, an ambitious and eccentric table tennis player determined to become the best in the world while building a reputation as both an athlete and a self-promoter.

Loosely inspired by real-life table tennis champion Marty Reisman, the story captures Marty’s relentless drive to succeed in a sport that few people take seriously. Throughout the film, he navigates rivalries, chaotic personal relationships and the pressures of fame while trying to prove himself in an increasingly competitive environment. Known for his frenetic filmmaking style, Safdie brings fast-paced editing and energetic storytelling to the film, making it feel almost as intense and unpredictable as the sport itself

Sentimental Value

Directed by Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value is one of the most emotionally intimate films among this year’s nominees. The story follows two sisters, Nora and Agnes, who reunite with their estranged father, Gustav, a once-famous filmmaker who abandoned them years earlier to pursue his career.

After their mother’s death, Gustav returns to their lives with an unusual proposal: he wants Nora, a stage actress, to star in a deeply personal film he has written. When she refuses, he instead casts a rising Hollywood star, which only deepens the already complicated dynamics within the family. As rehearsals begin and old memories resurface, the characters are forced to confront unresolved grief, resentment, and the lasting impact of their father’s absence. Sentimental Value explores how creative expression can reopen emotional wounds but also create opportunities for reconciliation.

Why should you watch them?

The 2026 Oscar nominees show how much the film industry has evolved. Instead of focusing only on traditional dramas, the Academy is now recognizing horror, satire, international cinema, and experimental storytelling.

Whether you’re interested in visually striking fantasy, emotional historical dramas, or socially relevant narratives, this year’s lineup offers something for every type of viewer. Watching these films before the ceremony is a chance to experience some of the most creative and ambitious movies released.

It’s also part of the fun of awards season: discovering a favorite, picking the film you think deserves to win, and seeing if your prediction comes true on Oscar night. Who do you think it’s going to win?

