Emma Stone’s new movie: What can we expect from “Bugonia”?

After the worldwide success of Poor Things (2023), Emma Stone is returning to the screens with another bold collaboration, once again, under the direction of Yorgos Lanthimos. The new film, which premieres in October 2025, has been generating a buzz since its announcement, and the expectations couldn’t be higher. As both Emma and Yorgos are now recognized as one of the most daring actress-director duo working today, what will come out of this movie is making every fan curious.

The question on everyone’s mind is clear: can Bugonia push Emma Stone even further, both artistically and historically?

The Premise

Bugonia is an adaptation of the 2003 South Korean cult film Save the Green Planet! by Jang Joon-hwan. The original work combined science, comedy and thriller in a daring and unconventional way, telling the story of a paranoid man who believes that Earth is being invaded by aliens disguised as humans.

In Lathimos’s new version the story takes a different angle: Emma Stone plays the powerful CEO of a major corporation who is kidnapped by two young conspiracy theorists. Convinced that she is an extraterrestrial planning to destroy the planet, they put her through a series of bizarre and unsettling trials.

If Poor Things allowed Emma to explore radical transformation and freedom, this new project may push her even further into unexplored territory as an actress.

The Cast and Crew

The screenplay for the movie was written by Will Tracy, best known for his work on Succession. With its mix of absurdity, suspense and dark humor, the film promises to be another bold addition to both Lanthimos’s filmography and Stone’s career.

Alongside Emma Stone, Bugonia features Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness), Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), Aidan Delbis and Stravos Halkias. The combination of established stars and rising names adds to the intrigue of the project. Behind the camera, Will Tracy’s script and Lanthimos’s distinctive direction set the stage for a film that blends social commentary with surreal spectacle.

Emma’s Career and Why Bugonia Matters

Stone has always been a versatile performer, moving from musicals (La La Land) to period dramas (The Favourite) and dark comedies (Birdman). Yet, Bugonia feels different: it’s not just another role, but a continuation of her artistic partnership with Lanthimos, a director who worked with her while she delivered one of the most acclaimed performances of her career. With relatively few projects in the surrealist/absurdist space, Stone is carving a new path, one that could define her legacy.

From the beginning of her career, Emma has resisted being confined to one type of character. She first became Hollywood’s sweetheart with Easy A and Crazy, Stupid, Love, where her sharp comedic timing and charisma made her instantly relatable. But she proved very quickly that she could transcend that archetype.

Birdman revealed her dramatic weight, La La Land earned her a first Oscar and cemented her as a leading lady, and The Favourite showed her ability to thrive in morally ambiguous roles. Most recently, Poor Things demanded a radical transformation and won her a second Academy Award, a milestone that confirmed her as one of the boldest performers of her generation and made her one of only two women to have won four Oscars.

This trajectory sets the stage for why Bugonia matters so much. The project positions Emma Stone in yet another unfamiliar territory, one that blends psychological drama, science fiction, dark comedy, and surrealism. And early signs suggest she has risen to the challenge once again.

At the world premiere in Venice, Stone was met with an almost seven-minute standing ovation. A powerful recognition that highlighted not only her performance, but also her growing status as an actress capable of commanding the screen in ways few others can. That reception has already placed Bugonia at the center of this year’s awards conversation. Also, more importantly, it has reaffirmed Emma Stone’s ability to reinvent herself while setting new standards for what an actress can achieve.

The director-actress duo

One of the reasons Poor Things worked so brilliantly was the trust between Stone and Lanthimos. His unconventional narratives demand performers who are willing to dive into the madness without hesitation. Emma is the perfect choice considering that, not only did she embrace his vision, but she also elevated it, bringing her charisma and emotional depth to the screen in an eccentric fictional universe.

Their reunion in Bugonia is not just exciting because of the film itself, it signals the continuation of a true artistic partnership. Think of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, or Tim Burton and Johnny Depp: these are duos whose collaborations defined decades of cinema. Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are solidifying their path as one those duos, and if Bugonia lives up to the expectations, they may be even closer to establishing a new tradition.

The Awards Buzz

It may seem premature, but the awards conversation has already begun. Stone is currently a four-time Academy Award winner, an achievement that already places her among the most celebrated actresses in the industry. A fifth win with this new movie would make history, given the fact that she would become the actress with the most Oscars ever, surpassing the legendary Katherine Hepburn and Meryl Streep.

Of course, awards are never guaranteed. But Stone is in a unique moment where critical acclaim, industry respect, and popular appeal intersect. Every move she makes now is closely watched, and Bugonia has all the elements of a film that could dominate the awards season circuit.

Emma Stone’s career has always been marked by risk-taking, but Bugonia feels like more than just another challenge. It represents the next step in her evolution from beloved star to cinematic icon. With a director who understands her strengths, an industry ready to celebrate her daring choices, and audiences eager for something new, Stone is poised to deliver one of the most significant performances of her career.

Whether or not Bugonia lives up to the sky-high expectations, one thing is certain: Emma Stone is no longer simply one of Hollywood’s brightest talents. She is an actress shaping the very future of cinema — and Bugonia might just be the film that proves it.

