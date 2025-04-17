Love Is Blind off-screen: where are the most famous contestants now? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is love really blind? That’s the million-dollar question we are still asking after the success of one of the most famous dating shows on Netflix. It really makes us wonder: Where are these people? Are any of them still together? Did the experiment actually prove that love is blind?

After eight fun and light-hearted seasons, we’ve seen it all: heartbreaks, “I don’ts” at the altar and marriages that are still going strong. In the show, men and women are placed in pods, where personality and vulnerability must shine to prove that true love exists without an instant face-to-face connection.

Every contestant had their memorable narrative arc — some more impactful than others — throughout each season. That’s why we are taking a closer look at what fate had in store for each of them, whether it turned into a beautiful love story or a confusing and dramatic journey.

Season one: the Hamilton’s and Gigi Gibelli

The darling couple of the first season, Lauren and Cameron Hamilton, enchanted the crowd from day one, proving the point of Netflix’s experiment. Their fate? It’s been six years of celebrating a healthy and lasting marriage. Nowadays, they have a Youtube channel called Hanging with the Hamiltons, in which they talk about their daily life.

Lauren also found big success after the reality show — with 2.5 million followers on Instagram, she is the host of The Love Seat Podcast. By her side is her husband, and she continues to appear in the reality TV world, often sharing her personal experience as a contestant and how she turned her popularity into something positive in her life after Love Is Blind.

On the other hand, Giannina’s journey was marked by lots of disagreements and stress in her search for a stable relationship. Her Love Is Blind match, Damian Powers, said “no” at the altar: “I stayed consistent all the way through this, and you have not,” he vented.

Despite that, the chaotic couple stayed together until 2021 — when they finally broke up (for good, this time). Gigi said she learned a lot about herself after the show — especially about her priorities in a long-term relationship and how to manage her emotions before jumping into something new.

In 2022, she announced she was dating The Bachelorette’s star Blake Horstmann, whom she met while filming a competition series for Paramount+. The couple welcomed their first child, Heath Orion, in March 2024.

Season two: Deepti and Abhishek “Shake”

The second season left a lot to be desired after the success of the first, with few couples getting engaged and none lasting off-screen. What remains for us is the remarkable story of Deepti and Shake, who became the standout figures of the season.

From the beginning, Shake declared his love for Deepti but admitted he wasn’t physically attracted to her… This led to disrespectful and unfortunate comments about his bride’s appearance — comments Deepti handled with intelligence and maturity. She ended the relationship before the marriage even began. At the altar, she said “no” and chose to prioritize herself instead of staying with someone who didn’t value her.

Nowadays, she continues to receive love and support from fans, with 1 million followers on Instagram. She’s also the co-host of the Out of Pods Podcast, alongside her fellow season two contestant Natalie Lee. Besides that, she published a book titled after her iconic phrase, “I Choose Myself”, spoken at the altar.

Shake, on the other hand, faced heavy criticism and stepped back from the spotlight for a while. He currently lives in Miami with his new girlfriend, creates content for Instagram, and has returned to working as a veterinarian.

Season three: Bartise Bowden

Bartise’s journey on Love Is Blind didn’t end in a fairy tale and his relationship with Nancy Rodriguez went in opposite directions. While Nancy was ready to say “I do”, Bartise responded negatively to the marriage. He later took part in another Netflix dating show, Perfect Match, but struck out again.

After his appearances on the realitys, the contestant surprised his followers with a big announcement: the birth of his first child. Currently, he shares his journey of fatherhood online as a single dad.

Season four: Brett and Tiffany

Every season seems to reserve space for the picture-perfect couple — and Brett & Tiffany looked like they were destined for each other. The couple is still happily married and living together in Portland. Tiffany often shares cute content of the two of them on social media. If all goes well, they’ll be celebrating their third wedding anniversary in May 2025.

Season five: Lydia and James ‘Milton’

The relationship between these two was filled with obstacles and drama. Lydia was initially rejected by one of her admirers and decided to pursue Milton. After they formed a connection, she revealed that she had actually been in a relationship with one of the contestants before the show – a small world, right?. Even after those revelations, they committed to each other at the altar.

Fate had a long-distance relationship in store for them — right after the show, Milton had to move away for work. The challenges they faced became the fuel to prove that their love is stronger than anything else.

Season six: Jessica Vestal

Jessica’s story is a bit different from the ones we’ve heard so far. She joined the show in search of a man who would fit into her life, but she kept a secret in the early stages of the dating process.

Jessica had a daughter during her teenage years and only revealed this information to those she trusted the most at the time. Although she hoped to find someone who would stay, she faced rejection instead.

Leaving the experiment alone, Jessica was invited to join the second season of Perfect Match, another dating show, where she matched with Netflix reality star Harry Jowsey. Their relationship wasn’t really the dream and it didn’t last long after the show.

Looking on the bright side, talking about her relationships brought massive attention to her. Now, she uses her social media to open up about life and share her lifestyle.

Season seven: Garrett and Taylor

Heading back to the few love stories that Love Is Blind has given us, in season 7 we met Garrett and Taylor, who bonded over their shared love for science and built chemistry from there in the pods.

After some miscommunication issues — which they managed to resolve through honest conversations — they became the only couple still happily together after the final episode.

Their only big challenge now is settling down permanently in D.C. “I think it’s just a really great compromise”, Taylor explained in an exclusive interview for Life & Style. “We’re both really excited about it, and we’re gonna do that in the next couple of months. I’m sure we’re gonna grow from doing our first big move together.”

Season eight: Daniel and Taylor Haag

Last but not least, following the same trend as the previous season, out of the five couples who got engaged, only one is living their Love Is Blind success story. Daniel and Taylor are so in love that Daniel got a giant tattoo of Taylor’s eye on his chest!

The couple is not just growing as husband and wife, but also as best friends, building a strong foundation for their future. In addition, they even bought a house together in Minneapolis. “The next step is to get a dog,” Daniel shared at the Netflix reunion – “Then we do want to start a family.”

Happily ever after? Well… Sometimes

From whirlwind romances to unexpected plot twists, Love Is Blind has given us a front-row seat to every kind of love story imaginable — the sweet, the chaotic, the short-lived, and the ones that stood the test of time.

While not everyone walked away with a partner, many walked away with something just as meaningful: self-discovery, new beginnings, and sometimes… a tattoo of their partner’s eyeball. As the seasons roll on, one thing is clear: whether or not love is truly blind, the journey always keeps us watching.

