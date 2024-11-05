Review of Love is Blind Season 7

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!!

Like every season of Love is Blind, Season 7 was filled with everything from relationship drama, true romance, to family tensions: everything that makes a perfect reality TV show. Like previous seasons, the drama started in the pods and was non-stop from there. However, the uncertainty defining the first four episodes is what made this season unique. While there are typically one or two love triangles that fuel the plot, uncertainty in the matches and a total of 4 love triangles made for a particularly compelling beginning of the season. In this season, Most couples were not set in stone until someone was on their knee asking, “Will you marry me?” In the most extreme case, Leo and Brittany got engaged before Brittany could even say, “I love you.” Uncertainty spread to other couples throughout the season. Just as you were starting to believe a couple was on their way down the aisle, something came crashing down on them.

Since the show’s beginning, each season has felt more like a salacious reality show than an experiment based on discovering if love is truly blind, but this season stopped that trend in its tracks. When comparing the cast of Season 7 to the cast of Season 6, everyone in the pods seemed genuinely invested in finding their perfect partner instead of finding fame. This may have resulted from significantly less camera time when the couples were home. When previously the audience had full access to blowout fights and cuddles on the couch, much of the information and drama we heard about this season was either coming from another cast member on behalf of someone or we watched a debrief of the fight the following day. While that made the plot less interesting for the viewer, it made the relationships seem much more genuine in pursuing love and marriage.

This season of Love is Blind may not have been as salacious as the viewers have gotten used to, but it brought the show back to its roots. For the most part, you will be rooting for all the couples to make it to the altar and on the edge of your seat when it seems they may not. If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times: Love is Blind is the most authentic and honest reality dating show streaming right now, and this season certainly solidified that title for the show.