Everything You Need To Know About Season 8 of ‘Love Is Blind’ So Far

Reality shows are my Achilles heel. I love the drama, and one show that never fails to entertain me is Love Is Blind. Season 8 premiered on Feb. 14, reopening the pods. The pods are when the cast meets their potential partners and gets to know their personalities and hearts through a wall.

As heartwarming as this start can be, sometimes it’s a slow beginning to an otherwise fast-paced, drama-filled season. The rest of the episodes will continue releasing every Friday, so here’s everything you need to know about the pods before.

This season, three (and a half) love triangles and three couples immediately hit it off. Dave, Molly, and Lauren formed the first love triangle. Dave works in plastic surgery, already making him an interesting character on a show about finding love beyond appearances. His go-to pick-up line was “What’s wrong with you?” in the pods. Most women weren’t into it, but Molly and Lauren gave him a chance.

After some time, Dave proved to be aware of his issues focusing on appearance, and showed progress in being vulnerable. With Lauren, Dave opened up emotionally, while his conversations with Molly stayed lighthearted. Dave initially told Molly she was his number one, but after word got back to Lauren and she confronted Dave about it, Dave denied it and said that Lauren was always his number one. This was a turning point for Dave and Molly’s relationship, leading him to propose to Lauren.

Throughout his time in the pods, Dave struggled with communicating his emotions, but you’d have never guessed that by the way he proposed. He confessed his love for Lauren and their emotional connection, leaving her speechless with an easy yes. The couple then moved on to the reveal. Both were nervous the first time they saw each other, but they still had a sweet first meeting that left viewers excited to see where their connection will go.

The next love triangle-and-a-half is a complicated one, involving Alex, Madison, Mason, and Megan. Alex and Madison clicked early, bonding over their love for travel and experiences with childhood bullying. However, Madison’s avoidant attachment style and past trauma worried Alex, leading him to end things.

Meanwhile, Mason and Madison clicked quickly, and she was always his number one. Since he’s a cinematographer and she’s an artist, a big factor in their bonding was their shared love for art. They became very comfortable talking to each other and had a playful dynamic until Mason told Madison he was committed to her.

That’s when Madison decided to end things with Mason. This left Mason regretting his confession, especially when Madison shared it with Megan, his other connection. Although Mason and Megan had so much in common and “unreal” chemistry, Megan realized she was always the second option and walked away. None of the couples in this web of romantic tragedy made it past the pods.

Moving onto a lighthearted note, the last triangle this season was between Devin, Virginia, and Brittany. This was probably the healthiest triangle on the show yet. Devin bonded with both of the women over basketball, but ultimately grew closest to Virginia. Devin and Virginia connected over going to the same high school (just a few years apart), religion, and eventually over their vulnerability with each other. Virginia was Devin’s number one, but he still had a connection with Brittany. Devin and Brittany bonded over basketball, religion, and vulnerability as well.

After Brittany opened up about her sexuality, that became an obstacle for Devin. Devin and Brittany both mutually decided that they weren’t each other’s person, and Brittany showed her love and support for Devin to grow his connection with Virginia. Devin proposed to Virginia with a beautiful love letter. She said yes, and they made it to the reveal stage. They were both quiet and nervous, but that didn’t take away from the sweet, intimate interaction they had together meeting in person.

Moving on from the triangles, the three couples that made it to the engagement stage were Joey and Monica, Ben and Sara, and Daniel and Taylor. These three couples hit it off instantly and were all each other’s number one. Joey and Monica are two peas in a pod. They both have playful personalities and their exciting dynamic blossomed even into the reveal stage beyond Joey’s proposal. Of all the seasons so far, Joey and Monica’s reveal was the cutest. The couple instantly clicked face to face just as they did before wall to wall. I’m excited to see how that translates to the real world and eventually to the altar.

Ben and Sara also had a lighthearted, instant connection, but they had one obstacle. Sara is big on social issues while Ben prefers to stay out of it, but the couple talked it through and Sara didn’t hesitate to say yes when Ben proposed. Their reveal was also very exciting for the two, and even though it started with nerves, you could tell the couple warmed up to each other fairly quickly.

Lastly, there’s Daniel and Taylor. Daniel and Taylor had lots of common interests; especially their love for Christmas. When they both decided to bring a gift symbolizing their future together, Taylor brought a family ornament and Daniel brought a stocking. Seeming like the perfect sign, the couple became engaged shortly after. During their reveal, they both seemed very happy together.

Unfortunately, things took a turn just 24 hours later. Taylor had suspected Daniel seemed familiar, but after a night alone following the reveal, Taylor remembered she received a follow request on Instagram shortly before entering the pods. The account had a distinct Christmas scene picture posted that was eerily similar to something Daniel had described in the pods.

Her own Instagram contains plenty of details like her career, favorite food, and other interests that the couple conveniently bonded over in the pods. Taylor suspected Daniel had known her before pursuing her on the show, and that realization may affect the rest of their relationship should the couple choose to continue.

With messy love triangles, four couple matches, and a pending scandal, the rest of this season is bound to be full of drama. When the time comes for the reunion episode at the end of the season, all of the secrets and behind-the-scenes events will come together and connect all the dots starting from the pods.

