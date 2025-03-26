Lollapalooza Brazil 2025: 5 tips on how to survive the festival 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lollapalooza Brazil 2025 is almost here and promises renowned artists important to the music industry, such as Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, Alanis Morissette and more! The event will take place on March 28th, 29th, and 30th at the Interlagos Racetrack, São Paulo, and it is always important to know how to survive one of the biggest festivals in Brazil.

So, here is a guide for you who want to plan in advance and enjoy the best possible experience at Lollapalooza:

Stay hydrated

During the shows, it is expected to sweat and spend a lot of energy enjoying the music of the artists we like. It is important to always have a full bottle of water and take advantage of the water stations that the festival offers. Check the map to see where the stations will be:

Wear comfortable clothes

The Interlagos Racetrack is a large space, and Lollapalooza Brazil is a festival that requires a lot of walking. Wear clothes that comfortably allow this movement. Checking the weather forecast is also a great way to know what to wear, but choosing sneakers is always the best option.

Check the stages and the schedules before you go

Before the day of the event, it is important to plan the schedules and stages that your favorite artists will be on. This is necessary so that, when the desired shows are scheduled, you can arrive early and enjoy the best experience at the shows we wait all year for.

Enjoy the interactive spaces

Several brands offer interactive activities and places to rest at the Lollapalooza festival, such as areas to charge your cell phone, medical stations, and much more. In an intense and long-lasting festival like this, it is essential to take breaks to catch your breath without losing the essence of the event.

Avoid bringing large backpacks

Lollapalooza offers lockers to store your belongings and enjoy yourself without worrying about backpacks. However, if you don’t choose to rent a locker, the best option is to use fanny packs or money belts to store your personal items, so you can enjoy and experience the festival to the fullest. But remember to check the list of prohibited items for the event beforehand.

By following these tips, Lollapalooza Brazil 2025 will certainly be an unforgettable experience, with less risks of setbacks or unforeseen events. Now, all you need to do is get your friends together and mark the day of the most expected festival of the year on your calendar!

