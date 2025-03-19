Here are 8 looks from Olivia Rodrigo to inspire your GUTS tour outfits

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Don’t know what to wear for what’s going to be one of the most fun nights of your life? I can help with that!

Olivia Rodrigo is considered the ‘it girl’ of our generation. Besides her incredible vocals and genius lyrics, she’s known for her unique and iconic style. Giving us flashbacks to the 2000s, her outfits perfectly reflect her songs. The image she’s created—simple yet stylish—has become beloved online, and on tour, she always serves looks. So, here are some of Olivia’s outfits to inspire you to create a stunning look for her concert!

1. black two-piece set

It’s always so fun when fans show up at concerts wearing costumes/outfits inspired by the artists, so you can never go wrong recreating a look Olivia wore on the GUTS World Tour. For example, her black two-piece set with fishnet stockings is breathtaking, and you can create variations based on the clothes you already have. Instead of hotpants, you can wear black shorts and a black top, add big and cute necklaces, boots, and a shiny makeup look, and you’re ready to go!

2. The iconics tank tops

The GUTS World Tour’s most popular outfit can’t stay out of this list! It’s so Olivia and so iconic, just like her! These tank tops with fun quotes are close to becoming her signature look by now.

3. The silver two piece set

This silver super shiny two piece set is a beautiful option, as well as a fan favorite look of the “Vampire” singer in recent years!

4. ”obsessed” black dress

How to get over the “Obsessed” music video? Olivia’s black dress obviously stole the show, and it’s so easy to get inspired by it! And don’t forget: a black dress is always a girl’s best friend!

5. “get him back!” boots

There’s nothing worse than going to a concert in uncomfortable shoes. In the fun and iconic “Get Him Back!” music video, Olivia wears a beautiful and comfortable pair of black combat boots—how about adding that to your look?

6. It’s a “bad idea right?”

Is it truly a “Bad Idea, Right?”. We can’t forget the iconic outfit from this music video, which is so beautiful with a sparkly mini skirt and a sweater, complete with a random drink spilled on it and a heart necklace. Of course, this is one of the easiest outfits to recreate!

7. prom queen

When you go to a concert, you always want to look like a queen, right? And if that’s your goal, the SOUR prom outfit is for you! Super beautiful and full of personality—only a cool girl can nail it!

8. An outfit “good 4 u”

The iconic “Good 4 U” cheerleader costume with the long black leather gloves will always be the best option. Probably many people will go with this, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad option—it’s still iconic.

Being a ‘Livie’ is super fun, and it’s easy to look good, right? Hope these ideas help you know what to wear for a magical night of enjoying great music!

