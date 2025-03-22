Psicodellic pop at Lollapalooza Brazil: Get to know “The Marías”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

If you were ever scrolling through TikTok you probably heard a snippet of the song “No One Noticed”, but who are the authors behind the trending song? With hits such as “Heavy” and “I Don’t Know You”, the LA-based band, The Marías, will attend the Lollapalooza Brazil festival in March 2025. Since its beginning, the indie band has had more recognition each year, with songs in Billboard’s top 10 and two Grammy nominations. It is a band you should check out on March 29th.

WHO is THE MARIAS?

The band consists of four members. The lead vocalist is María Zardoya, drummer/ producer Josh Conway, keyboardist Edward James, and guitarist Jesse Perlman. They are a North American band from Los Angeles, California. Formed in 2016 and named after the lead singer, it all began when Zardoya met Conway at a concert and hit it off due to their love for music.

They started out writing songs and right after asked some close friends to form a band. Superclean, Vol.I and “Care For You” are some of their released work as independent artists, and only in 2021, a deal was signed with Atlantic Records. Since the deal they released their debut album Cinema, in June 2021, and their latest album Submarine in 2024.

THEIR SOUND

A “dreamlike fusion of jazz, psychedelia, funk and lounge” is what describes The Marías’ sound on their Spotify page. Having already unique songs, what differentiates them from other artists is their roots. Maria Zardoya is originally from Porto Rico and raised in Atlanta, enabling her to bring her roots through their Spanish lyrics in some of their songs such as “Lejos de Ti” and “Cariño”, also collaborating with other Puerto Rican artists, such as Bad Bunny in “Un Verano Sin Ti“.

The band has been leaving their mark in the music industry, such as when they had their first Grammy nomination for the debut album Cinema as Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and later on being nominated again for their work with Bad Bunny. Also,when the single “No One Noticed” from their latest album Submarine reached the Billboard Top 10 of Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart in September 2024.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT LOLLA IN BRAZIL?

The Marías are going to attend Lollapalooza Brazil on March 29th, the second day of the festival, being expected to be at the Budweiser stage from 16:55 til 17:55. Even though it is not their solo concert you can expect whimsical moments with Maria’s dreamlike voice being built up with their heavy instrumentation, playing their hits “No One Noticed“, “Heavy, Sienna“, “Cariño“, “Only in My Dreams” and many more. Certainly making it a concert you don’t want to miss.

