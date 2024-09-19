Katy Perry is back in Brazil! Remember 3 moments from her previous times here

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

After releasing her last album in 2020, Smile, Katy Perry took a break from concerts, and, for four years, the fans have been waiting for new music and performances. Finally, on September 20th, Katy will show the world her latest album 143, and Brazilian fans will be the first ones to hear it live, at Rock In Rio! But before this big moment, let’s remember three iconic moments of Katy Perry in Brazil.

1. California Dreams Tour, 2011

Back in 2011, only thirty eight hours before Katy went up on stage in São Paulo, as part of her tour from the album Teenage Dream, her husband at the time, Russell Brand, asked for a divorce. That shook the emotions of the singer, who even considered canceling the show.

But she couldn’t disappoint her fans. So, even being heartbroken, the artist went up on stage and was moved by the reception from the Brazilian fans. The concert was emotional and essential for Katy to feel loved. The episode was recorded for her documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me, released in 2012, and created an important relationship with her Brazilian fans.

2. Prismatic World Tour and Rock In Rio, 2015

One more time showing her love for Brazil and São Paulo, after her concert of the album Prism, the singer posted a picture with Portuguese subtitles saying: “MÃE ESTÁ EM CASA!” (“MOTHER IS HOME!”).

As her second time playing at Rock In Rio (the first was in 2011), she called a fan on stage… who even kissed the singer! Katy also got a bit confused with the fan’s name and reacted with: “Raiaiaia”. The moment became iconic for everyone.

Still in Rio, around the same time a meme of a girl singing a parody of “Dark Horse” as “Meu Nome é Julia” went viral. Thus, the girl even appeared at the concert.

As a last and emotional moment at Rock In Rio, the fans went crazy when she played her hit “The One That Got Away”.

3. Witness: The Tour, 2018

During her last time in Brazil, Katy brought another meme to the stage! This time, the famous Brazilian personality Gretchen sang “Swish” on the stage of Allianz Parque.

Another important and emotional moment, during the tour concert in Rio, Katy dedicated “Unconditionally” to Marielle Franco and called her daughter and sister to the stage in honor of the parliamentarian who had been murdered just a few weeks earlier.

As you can see, every time Katy Perry sets foot in Brazil, she lefts a mark. And that is why you cannot miss her concert at Rock In Rio! The event will have a transmission at Multishow, so you can witness first-hand her new era and a majestic concert.

__________

The article above was edited by Fernanda Miki Tsukase.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!