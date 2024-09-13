2024 VMAs: Here Are The Highlights of The Iconic Award Ceremony.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Last Wednesday (11) the MTV Video Music Awards took place, celebrating and rewarding the best songs, artists and, of course, the best music videos. The night featured iconic performances and major artists receiving awards,and we are here to bring you the best moments of the night.

The award ceremony opened with a performance by Eminem of his new song “Houdini”, which was very reminiscent of his old performance of the song “Slim Shady” in 2000, where he had several Eminem lookalikes on stage.

The host of the evening was rapper Megan Thee Stallion. As well as presenting the awards with unwavering charisma, she also had multiple outfit changes during the commercial breaks. Some of the outfits referenced and paid homage to fellow icons, such as athlete Simone Biles, where Megan was wearing a pair of gym tights, and another outfit was a representation of the look that Britney Spears wore in her iconic performance of “I’m a slave 4 U” in 2000.

The first award of the evening went to Taylor Swift and Post Malone for best collaboration for their song “Fortnight”, who went on to also win other awards during the evening, including Video of the Year. While receiving the biggest award of the ceremony, Post highlighted the importance of voting in this year’s US presidential elections.

One of the most memorable moments of the night was when Katy Perry received the Video Vanguard honor. Before receiving the award, she gave a performance singing her biggest hits from her career, such as “Dark Horse”, “California Girls”, “Firework” and also “I’m His, He’s Mine’, a new song from her forthcoming album . Katy’s showstopping performance was considered the highlight of the award.

Chappell Roan was one of this year’s biggest discoveries, and her songs have been blowing up on social media and in the music charts, earning her the award for best new artist, as well as making her debut at the VMA’s with her biggest hit, “Good Luck Babe”.

Another artist who has been very successful this year is Sabrina Carpenter, who performed a medley of singles from her latest album Short and Sweet, with “Please, Please, Please”, “Taste” and “Espresso”, which won her the award for song of the year.

Brazil was present at the awards with Anitta, who performed her unreleased song “Paradise”, featuring DJ Khaled and Fat Joe, as well as “Savage Funk” and “Alegria”. But the night wasn’t over yet for the artist, who went on to win Best Latin Music Video for the track “Mil Veces”.

The VMA night was full of iconic moments and great music, as well as honoring great established pop artists while showcasing new artists with great talents who are emerging strongly in the industry, which is why the awards are so beloved by music lovers and they can’t wait for the next edition.

——————————————————————————————————————

The article above was edited by Mariana Aguiar.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more.