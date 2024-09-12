It’s Rock in Rio time! Here are five tips for you to enjoy the festival

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

As soon as we arrived in September, our minds couldn’t stop thinking about Rock in Rio 2025! We are literally living that phrase from Mean Girls: “I was a woman possessed. I spent about 80 percent of my time talking about Rock in Rio. And the other 20 percent of the time, I was praying for someone else to bring it up, so I could talk about it more.”.

The 2025 edition is headlined by Travis Scott, Ludmilla, Imagine Dragons, Zara Larsson, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Carol G, Shawn Mendes and more. The musical festival will begin on September 13th and will only end on September 22nd, in Cidade do Rock, located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

So that you can enjoy everything to the fullest, safely and comfortably, here are some essential tips:

1 – Plan everything in advance

Do you ever feel like a plastic bag like the one in the Katy Perry song? So that you don’t feel like this at one of the biggest festivals in the world, having a plan is essential. With so many people going to the same place, the important thing is to think about the show times you would like to attend. Familiarizing yourself with the festival map, stages, activations, bathrooms and help points also makes your festival less worrying and more relaxed.

2 – Prepare a survival kit

I just wanna be part of your symphony, Rock in Rio! To be part of the symphonic world of RIR, don’t forget to take a bag with essential things to take care of in the crowd. Sunscreen, cap, water bottle, portable charger, sunglasses and a towel to sit on are some of the things that will help you have a less tiring experience at the festival

3 – Wear light clothes

Even if your heart is like Shawn Mendes’ lyrics (bitter and cold to the touch), don’t forget to wear clothes that are comfortable and light to wear or carry. Comfortable shoes are one of the parts that you should most take into account when thinking about an outfit for a festival, as you will be on your feet for hours and hours. So, remember to be comfortable from head to toe.

4 – Stay hydrated and eat well

I get those goosebumps every time I think about buying some food during the break of a show! Don’t forget that to have the strength to enjoy, jump, scream and sing you need to have plenty of energy. Eating and drinking are things you can’t forget to do during your visit to RIR, many restaurants will be doing everything they can to get your food and drinks to your hands as quickly as possible so you can enjoy your favorite artists!

5 – Respect the festival rules

You made me believe that RIR is an incredible festival… And it really is, especially if everyone respects each other equally. There is no place for racism, homophobia, misogyny or any other forms of oppression within RIR. If you don’t accept that people can and should be who they are, you are the one who is wrong. Do everything so that you respect others and others respect you so that the festival can maintain the harmony in which it exists.

