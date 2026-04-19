Kate Hudson’s birthday! Check out some iconic moments of the actress’s career

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Few names in Hollywood carry as much charisma and versatility as Kate Hudson. The actress won over the public in the 2000s and built a career marked by romantic comedies, dramas, and musical performances. Born in Los Angeles on April 19, the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and singer Bill Hudson, Kate proved that she is much more than a “nepo baby” and has consolidated her artistic identity.

Her first work as an actress was in a series called Party of Five in 1996, and in cinema, Hudson made her film debut in the 1998 drama Desert Blue. Years later, she would appear in Almost Famous, a film that changed her life. In the feature, Kate Hudson plays Penny Lane, an inspiring muse for the fictional band Stillwater in the 1970s. For her role, Hudson was nominated for an Oscar and won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. Penny Lane is, to this day, considered one of the most iconic characters in 2000s cinema.

Another of her iconic roles is Andie Anderson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. If you remember this movie, the image that probably comes to mind is Kate in a yellow dress — the iconic one. In this movie, Kate plays journalist Andie, who has 10 days to make a man dump her for an article. Her romantic partner is Benjamin Barry, played by Matthew McConaughey. We also can’t forget the iconic scene in which Kate sings “You’re So Vain.” This is probably one of the most famous romantic comedies of the 2000s.

Her most recent Oscar nomination, in 2026, was for the movie Song Sung Blue, in which she competed in the Best Actress category. In the musical drama, Kate plays Claire Sardina, a Milwaukee hairdresser who becomes a Neil Diamond tribute performer.

Other roles you may know Kate Hudson from include:

The Skeleton Key (2005), a mystery film in which she plays the protagonist Caroline Ellis

Bride Wars (2009), in which she plays Liv Lerner, the best friend of Emma Allan (Anne Hathaway). The two end up in conflict after scheduling their weddings on the same day

You, Me and Dupree (2006), a romantic comedy in which Kate plays Molly Peterson

The same girl, different versions

Her last work on the screens is the comedy series Running Point, which premiered on Netflix. Kate plays Isla Gordon, president of the Los Angeles Waves family basketball team. In a super complicated situation, Isla needs to reconcile her new job and the relationship between her brothers. The second season of Running Point premieres on April 23.

In addition to these titles, Kate Hudson has explored other roles in the entertainment industry, including production and direction. Her performances have earned nominations for the BAFTA and the Screen Actors Guild Award, in addition to the Golden Globe.

In recent years, Kate Hudson has expanded her work beyond cinema. In 2025, she is involved in initiatives in the fitness fashion industry through her brand Fabletics, which offers sports clothing and accessories. The actress has also released books focused on well-being and a healthy lifestyle, in which she shares advice on diet and exercise. Her best-known books are Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body (2016) and Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition (2017).

Kate Hudson has also worked as a producer and appeared in series on streaming platforms, in addition to exploring new opportunities in film and television. Her interest in music has also gained prominence, with appearances on programs and at musical events. In 2024, she released her first studio album, Glorious.

“If I were on my deathbed and hadn’t released an album, it would be the greatest regret of my life. So why not do that?” said the actress in an interview with CBS Mornings.

In addition to acting and entrepreneurship, Kate Hudson participates in philanthropic initiatives, supporting social causes related to health and gender equality. She is also a mother of three children and often shares aspects of motherhood, creating a stronger connection with the public through social media.

At the end of the day, Kate Hudson remains a strong name in the entertainment industry, reinventing herself without losing her essence and staying present both on and off screen. Whether in film, music, or business, she continues to keep up with industry changes and stay in the spotlight.

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The article above was edited by Isabelle Bignardi.

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