The biggest Oscar snubs of 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the countdown to the 98th Academy Awards begins, this year’s edition features standout performances and projects across 25 categories, including Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which broke the record for most nominations. But while some celebrate, others are left out. So, who were the biggest snubs of 2026?

Were we really “changed for good”?

Starting big, the most surprising snub of this year’s ceremony was the complete shutout of Wicked: For Good. At last year’s Oscars, Wicked received ten nominations, including Best Picture, and went on to win two awards: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. So, what happened for the sequel to be completely left behind this year?

Because of the tremendous impact the first movie had in the cinematic universe, Wicked: For Good was one of the most anticipated films of the year, but it did not seem to please critics as much as the first movie. With a 66% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie was described as “good, but no better than the first one”.

For the fans, the most shocking news was the zero nominations for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The actresses would’ve competed in the Supporting Actress and Best Actress categories. According to the Los Angeles Times, “Duplicating the first movie’s Oscar haul was going to be a challenge, as some voters would naturally resist rewarding something they had just honored a year ago.”

What about the actors?

Movies like One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme were the stars of the nominations. With completely different and revolutionary storylines, the films promise to go down in movie history. But the four of them have one thing in common: the omission of nominations for their actors.

In Sinners, the one left behind was Miles Caton, the actor who brought Saamie Moore to life, a blues prodigy in his land. After winning the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer, not seeing his name in the Best Supporting Actor category was a real surprise, especially after the film received 16 nominations.

Meanwhile, Delroy Lindo’s nomination in the same category for his role in Sinners came as a shock. Did the Academy do the right thing?

Another shocking omission was Chase Infinity’s nomination – or rather, her lack of one. The 25-year-old actress delivered a flawless and outstanding performance in One Battle After Another, captivating the public as a mixed-race child of revolutionaries. She brought depth and meaning to the character with a nuanced perspective.

With Teyana Taylor’s nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the same feature, there was no space for Infinity. Many have discussed that the actress was placed in the wrong category, and that her performance and character deserved to compete as Best Actress.

A further coincidence was the same “misunderstanding” of the category Paul Mescal should’ve been nominated to. In other award shows, like the Golden Globes, the Irish actor competed in the supporting actor category for his role in Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet as William Sheakspear. Although the movie brings recognition to Jesse Buckley’s character, a particular performance that leaves watchers speechless, Paul’s performance was also outstanding and deserving of a nomination. As the New York Times described: “Buckley’s performance is ferocious and astounding, starting off strong and somehow picking up power as the movie goes along. {…} Mescal also knocked me flat, particularly when he delivers Shakespeare’s own lines with the emotion that this version of Will would be feeling.”

A movie is nothing without its director, right?

Exactly! One of the most important categories of the night is Best Director, and this year was no different. With nominees like Chloe Zhao (Hamnet), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Ryan Coogler (Sinners), and Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), the public noticed one name was missing: Guillermo del Toro.

The Mexican director has been present in the category throughout the entire award season— at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice, for example — but apparently his work on Frankenstein wasn’t enough for the Academy. The film received 9 nominations, including Best Picture, yet del Toro missed his chance to take the award home.

Every year, the list of who was “snubbed by the Academy” changes, and this year was no different. With formidable performances and work, many were left outside the most important awards in the entertainment business, but that does not mean those left aside weren’t deserving as well.

The article above was edited by Isabella Simões.

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