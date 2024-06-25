Is 2024 a nostalgic year? Know the iconic singers who are making a comeback

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The year 2024 is crazy with nostalgia for the music world. A year with many comebacks that already have a date and another that are still only in our dreams. Between nostalgia, anxiety, and innovation, these artists promise to continue redefining the world music scene. Here are some of the most anticipated comebacks and others that have already happened this year.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, one of the biggest stars in contemporary pop, is back in 2024. In 2020, she released the album Positions, which has already accumulated more than five billion streams on digital platforms. Since then, she has taken a break to focus more on her career as a judge on The Voice USA, launching her successful perfume line and even getting married. According to the information, this break was fundamental so that she could find new inspiration and focus on herself.

On March 8, Ariana released her new studio album, Eternal Sunshine. After much waiting and several publications full of unknowns and codes, she surprised fans with 13 surreal tracks on this album. Before releasing the album, she released a single (one of the songs on the album), the hit “Yes, and?”, which was mixed with singer Mariah Carey. An interesting fact about the album’s release date is that it was released on International Women’s Day.

Eternal Sunshine came to show Ariana’s growth and evolution, not only in the music industry but also in her personal life. The album is a combination of different musical styles, which brings us unparalleled sensations, which further shows the singer’s versatility, thus proving to be one of the greatest singers today.



In addition to his return to the world of music, we continue to look forward to his return to the silver screen. In Wicked, a film that will be released on November 28th here in Brazil, Ariana plays “Glinda, the Good Witch of the South”, and her co-stars are Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater, and Michelle Yeoh.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa returned after a brief career hiatus after the great success of Future Nostalgia (2020) and many other singles. She returned triumphally with the album Radical Optimism, an electrifying mix of pop, retro, and dance elements. The album contains 11 tracks and brings a mentality of hope and positivity, which from its name contains new elements.

To enter this era, she first released the single “Houdini”, in 2023. At this time, fans were already very excited for the British singer’s new phase. And then, on May 3, 2024, she made her comeback with the long-awaited album, Radical Optimism.

Fan reaction since its release has been very positive. They praise Dua’s growth, and critics are increasingly shocked by the quality of the production and the singer’s capacity for innovation, without losing her life and musical essence.

For the great celebration of this new era, we can already see steps towards a beautiful tour. Dua Lipa has already announced that the tour, titled Radical Optimism World Tour, will begin in the summer of 2024, and promises to be a visual and sound spectacle. Fans are already so excited that tickets are selling very quickly.

With Radical Optimism, Dua managed to prove once again her talent in the music industry. As we see her numbers growing and her popularity increasing more and more, we are sure that Dua will continue to be a musical phenomenon.

KATY PERRY

With her latest album released in 2020, titled Smile, Katy Perry has gifted us with a sensational comeback in the year 2024. Fans were already going crazy when Katy took a break from her career due to motherhood and other developments in her personal life. However, during that same time, she stood out as a judge on the show American Idol, which showed a different side of her career to the public. With this hiatus, she was able to look for new inspirations for her musical works.

In Brazil, we had the news that Katy will be one of the headliners at the Rock in Rio, on September 20th this year. As a result, many of us were already waiting for a new album or even a new single.

When said and done, she published on her social networks that her next single, “Woman’s World”, will be released on July 11th, and we couldn’t be happier with this news. Expectations are that his next album will be released in the second half of this year.

So, we conclude that Katy is here to make history once again, whether with her songs or with her thunderous acts and shows. We are all very excited and happy for your triumphant return.

Camila Cabello

After her last album release, called Familia, in 2022, Camila Cabello took a break from her music career. The singer, who is the result of a musical group called Fifth Harmony, decided to take a break from the spotlight to focus more on her personal life and explore new artistic directions.

In 2024, she has already released three singles, “I LUV IT” featuring Playboi Carti, “HE KNOWS” featuring Lil Nas X, and “Chanel No.5”, a solo single.

In addition to the singles, she has also spoken about the release date of the new album. The LP C, XOXO is scheduled to be released on June 28th. We still don’t have much information about the new album, but what we know is that these three released singles will be present.

Camila has already said that this fourth album will be different from all the others and that her old songs didn’t please her as much. Now that she is on a solo career, she feels more free to produce and sing whatever she wants. We are eagerly awaiting this magnificent launch.

Beyoncé

To close in a phenomenal way, we will talk about her, one of the queens of the musical world, Beyoncé. In 2022, she had a triumphant release with her seventh studio album, Renaissance, which had a magnificent world tour, the Renaissance World Tour, and raised more than half a billion dollars. The tour began in May 2023 and ended in October of the same year, with 56 performances in total, the singer visited Europe and North America.

On Brazilian soil, our Queen B made a quick stop at the end of last year. She was in Salvador on December 21, 2023, for the premiere of her film Renaissance: a film by Beyoncé. There has been a lot of speculation about her time in Brazil, from her plane being tracked to a meme that fans say was an “omen” for her being here.

On March 29, 2024, Bey presented us with her 8th album, Cowboy Carter, which features 26 songs of very different styles. This project has a mix of country, R&B, and pop, which resulted in several catchy songs. The announcement of this album came through a video published on her Instagram, and with that, fans were already full of expectations about what the queen of pop would be capable of doing.

The fact that the singer has explored this musical genre only shows more and more how versatile she is and knows exactly what she is doing and the power she has in the music industry. Critics point out that Bey manages to reinvent herself, but even so, she still has her essence.

With this latest release, Beyoncé once again emphasizes that she is not afraid of anything and knows that she has power. She has once again managed to reaffirm her status as one of the most famous, versatile, and influential artists of our time.

