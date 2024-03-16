The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been nearly four years since Ariana Grande released her last album, and I’m beyond excited to finally get new material. On March 8, Grande released her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine, and it was worth the wait. It’s only 35 minutes long with 13 tracks, but each song is extremely concise and aids in communicating to her fans about her battles and triumphs, and as a result, the album doesn’t feel lackluster in any way.

Dare I say, this is one of Grande’s best albums. While every album holds a special place in my heart, this record has a certain quality that makes it unique and special. It feels like the pop star took the best elements of Sweetener, thank u, next, and Positions and combined them into a beautiful body of art. Considering the tracklist and the production, it’s one of her most cohesive albums. eternal sunshine blends pop and R&B, while layering elements of trap throughout each track. Each track can stand alone but builds upon the last and fits perfectly into place. While taking inspiration from the 2004 film, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Grande wants to forget about her relationship, rather than live through the pain. The Grammy winner highlights both the negatives and positives of her relationship through powerful layered vocals and catchy melodies. Even though she refers to the relationship as a “situationship,” she’s acknowledging the pain that they’re both feeling. Despite not wanting to break up, she eventually says goodbye and leaves the relationship to preserve the good memories that she shared with her partner. This is perfectly encapsulated in the upbeat danceable track “bye” (which has a wonderful modulation) and the mid-tempo ballad “don’t wanna break up again.”

However, one aspect that I love about this album is how self-reflective it is. Grande is blaming both herself and her lover, while also crediting all of the good that the relationship had. “Saturn Returns Interlude” contains audio from a 2013 YouTube video by Diana Garland. As the track continues, “wake up” is repeated several times, with a reverb vocal effect. The singer has woken up from this confusing time in her life and emerges with a clearer perspective, leading into the title track, “eternal sunshine,” one of my favorite tracks currently. Fans speculate that a portion of this song is about her former relationship with Mac Miller, not only because listeners can hear his laugh at the beginning of the song, but also with the lyrics, “We both know I couldn’t change you. I guess you could say the same, can’t rearrange the truth.” It’s widely known that Miller and Grande were in an on-and-off again relationship, and while their time together wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows, what they had was authentic and the loss of her soulmate is something the singer grapples with every day, as portrayed in her music. Fans theorize that the title “eternal sunshine” refers to the fact that although Miller is gone from her physically, everything that they shared stays with her.

In several interviews, such as the Zach Sang Show, the A-list celebrity expresses that this album is showcasing “human Ari” rather than “popstar Ari.” Nevertheless, fans got an opportunity to see Popstar Ari, in the tracks “the boy is mine” that sounds soulful and sensual and even getting house music Ari with “yes, and?” These tracks remind us that Grande is not afraid to dip into her popstar persona. Ariana Grande set a boundary with her fans in the track “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” while simultaneously reflecting on leaving a relationship that no longer serves her. Throughout 2023 and 2024, Grande has been accused of being a homewrecker due to her relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. This song calls attention to the rumors that Grande has been living through with the lyrics, “You cling to your papers and pens, wait until you like me again;” addressing the idea that the media will scrutinize her actions until it is okay to like her again.

After ten years in the industry, perhaps Grande has learned that silence can be better than attempting to explain your actions to strangers. “Me and my truth, we sit in silence” is the vocalist’s way of addressing the fact that no matter what she said in regards to the rumors, she would’ve been criticized either way. The song ends with a repetition of “I’ll wait for your love,” accepting that Grande will always have a place in her heart for all of her fans, even those who condemn her. With the record closing out, we get haunting vocals in “imperfect for you.” With the final track, “ordinary things” (feat. Nonna), the song is focusing on the simple little moments in life. I love how it opens up with a jazzy sound, but has trap beats softly come in, which don’t overpower the delicate track, and leaves listeners satisfied with the album’s closing. At the end of the song, there’s a recording of Nonna, Grande’s grandmother, who recites a story of her husband and her experience with him. Nonna explains, “Never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight,” and states that if you can’t or don’t feel comfortable kissing your partner goodnight, then you’re in the wrong place and you should leave. Nonna’s message completely ties the album together, leaving Grande and her fans with the lessons of self-love and knowing your worth. In the intro, the singer asks, “How do I know if I’m in the right relationship? ” and Nonna answers the question for her during the final track.

This album is a testament that Grande is a prominent figure in the pop music scene. She knows what she wants to create and will do it with excellence. After having the album on repeat all weekend, I’m confident in saying that this is sonically her best work. With every listen, it continues to grow on me, and I know it will be a cult classic in years to come. Currently, my top three (in no particular order) are “imperfect for you,” “eternal sunshine,” and “supernatural.” However, I can see my favorites changing with every listen. I’m ecstatic that we got this album amid the Wicked press tour, and I cannot wait to see what else she has in store. This album succeeded all of my expectations, and I’ll be fixating on it for a while. Stream eternal sunshine on all platforms!