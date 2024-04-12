Beyonce’s Defiant Reclamation of Country Music in “Cowboy Carter” 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Beyoncé has once again graced us with her musical prowess in her latest album, “Cowboy Carter.” With each release, Beyoncé raises the bar for artistic excellence, and her newest offering is no exception. This album is a self-proclaimed reclamation of country music by a Black woman. From its captivating melodies to its thought-provoking lyrics, the album showcases Beyoncé at the peak of her creative powers, solidifying her status as a cultural icon.

“Cowboy Carter,” marketed as an Act II to her previous album, “Renaissance,” is a tour de force that seamlessly blends genre, style and emotion. From soulful ballads to infectious bops, the album incorporates traditional country music instruments and style while maintaining Beyoncé’s signature sound.

“Texas Hold ‘Em,” the lead single on “Cowboy Carter,” made Beyonce the first Black woman to have the number one single on the Hot Country Charts. Before Beyoncé, only seven Black women had charted on the country chart, with the previous highest-ranking song being Linda Martell’s “Color Him Father,” which peaked at number 22 in 1969. Beyoncé’s achievement also marked another milestone, as she became the first artist to achieve a number-one song on seven of Billboard’s charts throughout her career, including Hot 100, Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. The song also topped the Digital Songs Sales chart and became Beyoncé’s ninth number-one on the Hot 100 the following week. This achievement made Beyonce the first Black female artist to top the Hot 100 with a country song.

This is not Beyonce’s first foray into the country music genre. In 2016, Beyonce collaborated with country music duo The Dixie Chicks for a performance of her song “Daddy Lessons” at the Country Music Awards. While the performance itself was well-received by many, others criticized Beyonce’s presence at the event, arguing that her music didn’t fit the traditional country music mold. The CMAs received so much racist backlash that they decided to take down the videos of her performance, and Beyonce had to post them herself to share the collaboration performance.

Her own experience with racism in the country music genre caused her to do more research into the history of the music, and the voices that have been silenced pushing her to make an entire album of country music. In her Instagram post announcing the album’s release, Beyonce wrote, “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel very welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t.”

One of the standout aspects of the album is its lyrical depth. Beyoncé has never shied away from addressing social and political issues in her music, and this album is no different. She uses the songs on the album to educate on the history (and erasure) of Black country history. Through poignant lyrics, she tackles themes such as empowerment, identity, love and resilience.

In the introductory song, “AMERICAN REQUIEM,” she sings, “Used to say I spoke too country / And the rejection came, said I wasn’t country ‘nough / Said I wouldn’t saddle up, but / If that ain’t country, tell me what is? / Plant my bare feet on solid ground for years / They don’t, don’t know how hard I had to fight for this.” These lyrics reflect on the challenges she faced due to perceptions of her authenticity within the country music genre, highlighting the struggle and resilience required to claim her place in a historically exclusionary space.

Musically, the album is a testament to Beyoncé’s versatility as an artist. She effortlessly transitions between genres, incorporating elements of R&B, hip-hop, reggae and even gospel into her country songs. Whether she’s delivering powerhouse vocals on the soulful ballad “BODYGUARD” or dropping fiery verses on the trap-infused track “YA YA,” Beyoncé commands attention with her unmatched talent and charisma.

Beyoncé enlists a diverse range of artists to lend their voices and perspectives to the project. She enlisted collaborations from both inside and outside the traditional country genre. From multiple Willie Nelson features to an introduction by the one and only Dolly Parton for Beyonce’s own version of “Jolene” to an electrifying duet with Miley Cyrus on “II MOST WANTED,” each collaboration adds depth and dimension to the album, showcasing Beyoncé’s ability to connect with her peers and push boundaries.

The overall reception of “Cowboy Carter” has been widely positive, although I have seen some scattered criticism of the album on social media, mostly about how this album is not ‘real country.’ However, it seems that most of the people who are offering backlash are proving the exact point Beyonce put out this album to highlight – blatant racism in the country music industry. To quote Queen Bey herself, “This is not a country album, this is a Beyonce album.”

With its captivating melodies, thought-provoking lyrics and stellar production, it reaffirms Beyonce’s status as one of the greatest artists of our time. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to her music, this album is sure to leave a lasting impression, cementing Beyonce’s legacy as a true icon and inspiration to millions around the world.