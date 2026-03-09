How Realness Became the Most Powerful Statement in Style and Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a society where being real and authentic is increasingly rare, Realness has become a powerful tool in favor of individuality and the appreciation of what makes each person unique. This can be observed in many aspects of contemporary culture, including television, music, and fashion, where authenticity has become one of the most valued qualities of our time.

Today, Realness is no longer just a concept but a cultural movement that reflects a growing desire for sincerity and self-expression. In a world that often feels standardized and polarized, authenticity becomes something almost revolutionary, encouraging people to reconnect with who they truly are.

How is Realness present in society?

The presence of Realness in society can be seen clearly in contemporary audiovisual productions. Series such as Never Have I Ever and Insatiable, as well as documentaries that explore the human mind and identity, help explain why authenticity has become so valued. By presenting complex and relatable protagonists, these works inspire audiences to reflect on their own identities and begin a search for their inner selves.

This search for authenticity is also visible in current fashion trends. Elements such as animal print, scarves worn with caps, and classic sneakers like Adidas Samba share a common characteristic: the way they present themselves as symbols of individuality. These pieces are often marketed not only as clothing items, but as expressions of personality and originality.

Animal print, for example, has become a timeless trend often associated with boldness, confidence, and authenticity. Its continued presence in fashion reflects the desire to stand out while still connecting to a broader cultural identity. In many cases, trends gain popularity not only because of their aesthetic appeal, but because of the meanings attached to them. Even a single word in a marketing campaign, such as “authentic,” can transform the way a product is perceived. After all, in a standardized world, authenticity becomes something everyone wants to claim.

Photo via ASOS

Music also reflects this ongoing search for identity, especially among younger generations. The pressure to be original, real, and unique has become increasingly present, making the process of self-discovery feel both necessary and exhausting. While authenticity can be powerful when it emerges naturally, the search for it often takes time and remains unfinished, since identity itself is constantly evolving.

Songs that encourage individuality and self-acceptance reinforce the idea that being oneself is enough, challenging the pressure to imitate others or conform to external expectations. These messages resonate strongly in a generation that is constantly negotiating between self-expression and social approval.

Reality vs. Perfection

For many decades, the pursuit of perfection was not only idealized but also considered essential, especially within the fashion industry. Editorials often presented unrealistic bodies, unattainable lifestyles, and rigid aesthetic standards that shaped the way people understood beauty and success.

As perfection became a symbol of achievement, its consequences spread beyond the fashion world and into everyday life. Photo editing became normalized, strict beauty standards became embedded in daily routines, and cosmetic procedures gained popularity as tools to achieve an idealized image. Over time, these standards became so common that they were rarely questioned.

More recently, however, this scenario has begun to change. The dominance of perfection has been challenged, creating space for authenticity and individuality to take center stage. In this new context, reality is no longer defined by flawlessness but by honesty, vulnerability, and personal expression.

In the fashion industry, the contrast between Realness and perfection has become increasingly evident. Brands and designers have started to move away from excessively polished images in favor of more natural aesthetics. Campaigns now often feature minimal retouching, diverse models, and narratives rooted in real-life experiences. Models are no longer presented as distant ideals but as individuals with identities and stories of their own.

In this sense, Realness can be understood as a form of resistance against performative expectations imposed by media and social standards. While perfection demands constant control and maintenance, Realness allows space for contradiction, fluidity, and authenticity. As a result, audiences increasingly identify with genuine representations rather than idealized ones.

Why is Realness so important?

From the perspective of identity construction, Realness has become central to the development of both personal style and personality. It represents a connection between the inner self and outward expression, allowing individuals to communicate who they are through their choices and behaviors.

Historically, rigid and idealized standards dominated cultural narratives, often leaving little room for individuality. In contrast, Realness offers a sense of refuge, allowing people to feel seen and recognized for who they truly are. This sense of recognition plays an important role in emotional well-being and self-confidence.

Psychologically, authenticity contributes to emotional security by reducing the pressure to conform to unrealistic standards. The constant exposure to idealized images can generate anxiety, self-doubt, and emotional fatigue. Embracing one’s own identity, including imperfections and vulnerabilities, creates space for acceptance and self-understanding.

By accepting these imperfections, individuals allow themselves to exist more freely, creating a healthier relationship with their bodies and identities. Realness, in this context, becomes not only a cultural trend but also a form of emotional support.

What brings authenticity into your life?

Authenticity is deeply connected to the feeling of originality, and what makes each person truly real lies in their experiences, memories, ideas, and vulnerabilities. Realness emerges from the accumulation of these elements over time, shaping identity through personal history and emotional experience.

It reflects who we are, where we come from, and how we interpret the world around us. More than a fixed characteristic, authenticity is a process that evolves throughout life, shaped by change and growth.

This process is often linked to reconnecting with one’s inner child, the part associated with imagination, curiosity, and emotional sincerity. By revisiting this dimension, people can rediscover aspects of themselves that may have been lost or suppressed over time due to social expectations or adult responsibilities.

This reconnection can be deeply meaningful, as it allows individuals to heal emotional wounds and rediscover a sense of self that exists beyond external expectations. In doing so, people become more capable of accepting themselves and expressing their identities freely.

Placing a part of one’s essence into something meaningful, whether through creative work, personal style, or self-expression, becomes an act of self-affirmation. Realness transforms these acts into anchors of identity, offering a sense of stability and meaning in a fast-paced and fragmented world.

Ultimately, what matters is not how something is perceived externally, but how deeply it resonates internally.

As highlighted in The Future 100, despite the rapid growth of technology and the constant exposure to new patterns and trends, the desire for authentic human connection remains strong. More than ever, people seek experiences and identities that feel genuine, meaningful, and real.

______________________

The article above was edited by Júlia Darú.

Like ths type of content? Check out Her Campus Casper Libero for more.