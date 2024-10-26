The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Fashion is more than just an expression of personal style; it plays an essential role in shaping

and reflecting the dynamics of popular culture movements. From the rebellious aesthetics of

punk to the casual vibe of streetwear, fashion has consistently influenced societal attitudes and

forged community identities. Fashion has become a powerful medium for individuals to

articulate their beliefs, challenge societal norms, and make impactful statements. This article

explores the relationship between fashion and pop culture, examining how style has served as a

catalyst for social change and cultural dialogue.



The 1970s were a decade marked by significant political, social, and cultural upheaval, which

set the stage for the emergence of the punk movement. Punk is a movement that gained

momentum in the mid 70s, as a result of some people growing tired of mainstream trends. The

punk subculture emphasizes individual freedom, non-conformism, and anti-authoritarianism,

with anti-corporate and anti-consumerist values. Fashion played (and still plays) a large role in

punk and is used to highlight the values of the movement. The fashion in punk is diverse, and

emphasizes DIY customization as rejection of mass produced conformity. Leather, rubber,

fetish wear, body modifications and brightly coloured hair are also popular for their shock value.

The movement challenges gender norms, normalizing cross-dressing and androgyny. By

embracing these bold and unconventional styles, punk makes a powerful statement against the

status quo, and laid the groundwork for future generations to explore their identities and

challenge social norms through fashion.



Another group of people that used fashion to promote their values was the suffragettes . They

understood the power of appearance and used fashion to avoid being dismissed as eccentric or

masculine. The suffragettes emphasized dressing elegantly to align with societal expectations,

while advancing their political cause. The Women’s Social and Political Union’s (WSPU) brand

identity included the colors purple, white and green, symbolizing loyalty, purity, and hope . These

colours were worn proudly at major events like the 1908 women’s Sunday rally in Hyde Park,

where 300,000 attendees displayed these colors on their clothes and accessories to display

unity and purpose.



More recent examples of fashion being used to make powerful statements include the Pink

Pussyhat Movement in 2017 , where protestors wore pink “pussyhats” during a march to show

solidarity and resistance against misogyny, the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where celebrities

wore all black to show support for the Me Too movement, and the rise of thrifting to promote

sustainable fashion, among others.



In conclusion, fashion has long been intertwined with cultural movements, serving as a visual

language for change, resistance and unity. Clothing has allowed individuals and groups to

communicate their values and challenge societal norms. Modern movements continue to use

fashion as a tool to promote causes such as gender equality, environmental sustainability, and human rights. As an ever-evolving tool, fashion remains a potent means of expressing identity

and influencing cultural dialogue.

Refrences

Anon (2023). ‘The Punk Movement: Rebellion and Subversion in Fashion.’ Fashion & Law

Journal.

Blackman, Cally (2017). Stylist [online]. Available: How the suffragettes used fashion to further

their cause (stylist.co.uk)



