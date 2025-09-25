Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
pexels ketut subiyanto 4350210?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
pexels ketut subiyanto 4350210?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels
FIU | Life > Academics

Perfectly Burnt-out: how perfectionism affects women in STEM

Helen Capote Student Contributor, Florida International University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Perfectionism is often seen as a standard in academia. However, this standard is pushed harder on college girls.

Gender-based expectation

anxiety and stress reading
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Many have heard the statement, “Women in STEM,” and the fact that women are a minority in STEM fields. This gender gap persists in the U.S. STEM workforce, with roughly 30% of women being represented in comparison to men who take up about 70% of jobs in related fields.

There are a variety of 2 main factors of why this gap is so prevalent:

1. lack of encouragement

A lack of encouragement ties into a lack of representation. Women are often stereotyped to be in fields thought to be “easy” or “feminine,” such as the humanities. Women are often undermined in their potential to do well in the STEM field.

The truth is that women are not encouraged to enter a “non-stereotypical” field due to other people thinking that it is too difficult for them.

2. WORkplace challenges

In addition to gender discrimination, the workplace often has gender bias.

Typically, those in higher positions are men. Therefore, they tend to prefer someone of the same gender to do the job. Additionally, this can also contribute to workplace discrimination.

perfectionism in Academic performance

Woman sitting on bed with laptop and books
Photo by Windows from Unsplash

Being a woman in a STEM major comes with different expectations than those of your male peers. Your grades reflect how much effort you put into a class, and being in STEM as a woman comes with high grade expectations.

1. “girls can’t handle it”

You’ve heard the stereotype that men are good at math and women are typically not. This harmful statement contributes to the immense pressure that women in STEM face when it’s time to show that they do not fit into this stereotype.

2. societal perceptions

As most already know, when you don’t fit into a box, this can be seen as “strange” or “rebellious.”

Another toxic line of thinking that is used against women in STEM is that they want to be a “man” by being in a male-dominated field. STEM being associated with masculinity is an attribution that is what makes women shy away from the field.

conclusion

Engineering Women In STEM Scholarships?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by ThisIsEngineering from Pexels

There are countless issues surrounding women and the STEM field that are interlined with harmful stereotypes and biases.

Dismantling these societal issues and supporting women in these fields is one step forward in treating this issue.

I am a student at Florida International University where I am studying Social Work and Journalism. I come from Cuban parents and am from South Florida where I have lived all my life. I am involved with organizations such as PantherNOW, the student newspaper, as an investigative writer. The Roar, our radio station, where I host a show every Friday. Lastly, the Pride Student Union where I am currently the Vice President of. Additionally, I have a strong passion and interests in music, reading, collecting records, movies, and makeup.