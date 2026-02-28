Hangxiety: A growing Gen Z mental health struggle and how to cope with it

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine waking up after a night out filled with drinking and blurred memories. You don’t feel a physical hangover, but there’s a mental uneasiness, that you don’t quite understand and find hard to explain. It’s like the hangover is accompanied by worry and self-criticism, making the next day not only physically heavy but emotionally draining. Sounds familiar?

The term “Hangxiety”, the combination of the words hangover and anxiety, is the way Gen Z found to describe the feeling of guilt, increased sensibility, insecurity and embarrassment on the day after drinking alcohol.

If you relate to this experience, don’t worry: you’re not alone. Hangxiety doesn’t strictly happen to people who have diagnosed anxiety, it can also be an isolated phenomenon and it is actually more common than imagined. A Dutch study made in 2017 questioned which symptoms people felt on the day after drinking: it turned out that 22% of them experienced anxiety.

A NEW NAME FOR AN OLD FEELING

With the growth of social media, the younger generations spend most of their time, somehow, connected. That can lead to more pressure, comparison with others, need for social validation, and even overposting on social media.

As a result, there is an increase of the chances that the things you do while drunk may end up online, being used against you. This can create a lot of paranoia and regret on the next day, especially when you get out of control and tend to do things that you wouldn’t while sober.

All of this contributes to a heightened hangxiety, making Gen Z experience and report more of it with the hopes of finding others who feel the same way. On digital platforms, like Tiktok and X, young adults have made videos and comments expressing how they relate to this type of situation in their daily lives.

However, it technically can’t be stated with certainty that Gen Z is more affected by hangxiety than previous generations. Because even though symptoms of anxiety and depression tend to be higher in young adults, it may be only reported more since the generation speaks more openly about mental health, but the experience itself, isn’t something new.

THE SCIENCE BEHIND IT

Scientifically, this anxiety happens because, when consumed, alcohol increases the activity of GABA: a neurotransmitter responsible for promoting relaxation, and decreases the activity of glutamate, which is excitatory. This is why, with the first effects of alcohol, a person feels calmer, less inhibited, and less anxious.

The psychiatrist Gustavo Estanislau explains that the problem occurs on the following day: “When the alcohol leaves the body, we have a rebound effect: a reduction in GABA and an increase in glutamate, which can generate agitation, nervousness, and tension”.

In addition, he declares that “The metabolic aspect of alcohol is also very important. It dehydrates the person and causes an electrolyte imbalance, making them more prone to becoming alert, stimulating stress and anxiety”.

The psychologist Beatriz Nunes complements the biological and chemical reasons, describing how alcohol activates the HPA axis, which is responsible for cortisol (stress hormone), dysregulating this circuit and causing difficulty for the brain to regulate this stress.

Sleep is also a crucial factor: “Although many people find it easier to fall asleep after drinking, alcohol actually fragments sleep and harms the REM phase, which can affect the emotional regulation on the following day”, she states.

Shortly, alcohol initially gives you a sense of relief, but once it leaves your system, the effect backfires: making you feel restless, tense, and anxious. On top of that, poor sleep caused by drinking weakens your brain’s ability to handle stress. Altogether, this can lead to the much-feared hangxiety.

tips on HOW TO DEAL WITH IT

The psychiatrist Ana Sauthier affirms: “For those who already have anxiety disorders, alcohol tends to worsen symptoms. In these cases, the best strategy is often to significantly reduce, or avoid consumption”. Nevertheless, the specialist outlines some ways to reduce the risk and intensity of hangxiety.

1. Moderation in quantity: The greater the consumption, the greater the anxious rebound effect.

2. Do not drink on an empty stomach: Eating before and during consumption reduces abrupt spikes in blood alcohol levels.

3. Adequate hydration: Alternating water with alcohol helps reduce some of the metabolic impact and dehydration.

4. Take care of your sleep: Avoiding all-nighters and maintaining some regularity in your sleep schedule reduces the impact of sleep deprivation on emotional regulation.

5. Break the cycle: if you are self-medicating or drinking to reduce the anxiety, you are creating a problematic cycle that will only get worse if you never stop it.

6. Avoid mixing: Don’t drink different types of alcohol with each other or with stimulants, they lead to increased intake and hide signs of drunkenness.

Still, it’s important to highlight that according to Sauthier: “When episodes are frequent, intense, or disproportionate, a professional evaluation is recommended.”

Less hangovers, less anxiety

As a result of experiencing hangxiety and other negative consequences of drinking alcohol, Gen Z is increasingly embracing a sobriety movement that encourages a more conscious alcohol consumption. For example, through non-alcoholic beverages and meetings without social or binge drinking.

However, the debate about hangxiety doesn’t need to be seen as a warning to completely abandon social alcohol consumption. The central point is to recognize that each person has their own limit and that respecting it is fundamental to prevent the pleasure of the occasion from turning into suffering on the next day.

There’s also no reason to be ashamed about it. Talking about the effects of alcohol is part of a more mature relationship with mental health. By taking care of yourself, it’s possible to maintain social interactions without sacrificing your well-being.

The article above was edited by Alyah Gomes.

