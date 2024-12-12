For inspiration: What are the it girls’ favorite bags? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to fashion, the “it girls” are always ahead of the game, setting trends that quickly become must-haves worldwide. And if there’s one accessory that can completely transform any outfit, it’s a bag. More than just functional, these pieces are an extension of the personality and style of those who carry them. But what are the current favorite bags of the it girls? Let’s find out!

1. Fendi Baguette

The Fendi Baguette, a true hallmark of the 2000s, has made a huge comeback. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are often seen with modern versions – some minimalist, others featuring bold textures like satin or sequins. The compact design, which perfectly complements the nostalgic Y2K aesthetic, has made this bag a timeless icon.

2. Balenciaga Le Cagole

For those who love boldness, the Balenciaga Le Cagole is the perfect choice. With a relaxed vibe and embellishments like studs and mirrors, this bag is a favorite of stars like Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner. Whether in classic black leather or vibrant shades like hot pink, it adds a cool and edgy touch to any outfit.

3. Hermès Birkin

The Birkin is not just a bag – it’s a symbol of status and exclusivity. Handmade and often with a waiting list, this piece by Hermès represents the peak of luxury and elegance. It girls like Kendall Jenner and Victoria Beckham have showcased enviable collections, featuring models ranging from classic black leather to bold crocodile textures. It’s the perfect choice for those seeking sophistication with a strong statement of power.

4. Dior Saddle Bag

The Dior Saddle Bag is still on the radar. Since its reinvention by Maria Grazia Chiuri, this piece has been a constant presence on the arms of icons like Kendall Jenner and Anya Taylor-Joy. The asymmetrical design and embroidered or monogram details make this bag ideal for both casual lunches and more sophisticated events.

5. The Row 90s Bag

Minimalism also holds a place of prominence. Bags from The Row, led by the Olsen sisters, are the epitome of quiet luxury. Celebrities like Zoë Kravitz and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gravitate towards the timeless simplicity of these pieces in neutral tones, which pair effortlessly with everything.

6. Telfar Shopping Bag

Known as the “Bushwick Birkin“, the Telfar Shopping Bag is a symbol of accessibility and self-expression. Designed by Telfar Clemens, the brand has won over icons like Beyoncé and Selena Gomez. Available in various sizes and colors, this bag is a modern and ethical style statement.

7. Chanel Classic Flap Bag

No list would be complete without mentioning the Chanel Classic Flap Bag. This timeless icon, with its “CC” clasp and quilted design, represents the pinnacle of elegance. Girls like Alexa Chung and Lily-Rose Depp– the brand ambassador for the house- swear by this classic piece to elevate both their daily looks and red carpet appearances.

How to Choose Your Own “It” Bag?

Not every *it girl* follows the same style rules, and that’s what makes fashion so exciting. When choosing your favorite bag, consider what matches your personality, routine, and, of course, budget. The most important thing is to find a piece that tells your story – whether it’s timeless luxury, boldness, or functionality.

So, which one is your favorite?

