Finding Balance in your Diet: Is fatigue a lack of rest, or too much sugar?

Nowadays, it feels like we are always rushing. We try to squeeze more tasks into a day than its 24 hours allow, and the result is constant exhaustion. The “burnout society” is much more than just a term coined by a South Korean philosopher. In fact, Byung-Chul Han was right when he said that individuals in the 21st century live under a logic of constant performance, by pushing themselves beyond their own limits. This continuous pressure for productivity leads to states of physical and mental exhaustion, such as chronic fatigue, anxiety, and burnout.

This fatigue is often attributed to lack of rest or poor-quality sleep, but it can have deeper origins, including diet. What many people overlook is that our vital energy is directly linked to the foods we consume throughout the day.

What Is Fatigue, After All?

Fatigue is a constant feeling of lack of energy, that persists over long periods and does not improve with rest. Tiredness, on the other hand, is temporary exhaustion related to physical or mental effort or poorly slept nights, and it is relieved by rest.

Both can be caused by nutritional deficiencies, stress, a sedentary lifestyle, unbalanced diet or other illnesses.With that, in an interview with nutritionist Mariana Laselva, who graduated from Centro Universitário São Camilo and holds a postgraduate degree in clinical nutrition and aesthetics from IPGS, comments that the diet is directly related with bad sleep quality.

“A low intake of nutrients such as magnesium, tryptophan, and B-complex vitamins compromises the production of serotonin and melatonin, which are essential hormones for restorative sleep.” Mariana Laselva

Sugar: Villain or Helper?

If the diet is rich in sugar, ultra-processed foods, or excessive caffeine, these compounds can increase inflammation and cause glucose spikes, and possibly cortisol spikes as well, which can make it harder for the body to relax at night.

“First you get the initial spike, but then there’s an energy crash, which leads to tiredness and drowsiness, and sometimes an even stronger craving for sweets to try to restore that energy. We need to understand what’s behind this desire to eat sugar.”

Consumed in small amounts, these substances can improve focus and momentary alertness. However, when consumed excessively, negative effects begin to appear, such as sleep disruption, increased anxiety, impaired gut health, and persistent cravings.

In Search of More Energy: A DIET Recipe

As the nutritionist points out, what shouldn’t be missing from a diet aimed at sustaining energy throughout the day, are protein at every meal, high-quality carbohydrates in balanced amounts (whole foods, fruits, vegetables; always paired with protein), specific micronutrients such as iron, magnesium, and B-complex vitamins. Such as not skipping meals, proper hydration, and physical exercise to regulate the body’s metabolic cycle.

More Balance, Less Radicalism

Dietary extremism can worsen one’s relationship with food and energy. Before turning into radical approaches, Laselva, points out that it’s important to consider many steps before cutting out carbohydrates, sugar or foods someone enjoys, because when they return to eating them, loss of control may occur.

After all, eating well is not synonymous with restriction. Long periods without eating can lead to drops in blood glucose, resulting in irritability, difficulty concentrating, and loss of control later in the day.

Fixing your diet and sleeping 10 hours a day is not a magic solution. What matters is looking at the body as a whole. Laselva leaves a piece of advice for those who live in a constant state of tiredness.

“The body doesn’t need more stimulation, it needs a solid, well-established foundation, which brings all the benefits of proper nutrition and prevents energy crashes.”

