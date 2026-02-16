DON’T LET BURNOUT WIN: SIMPLE TIPS FOR UNIVERSITY SURVIVAL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

University life can be overwhelming. With endless assignments, exams, and social pressure, it’s easy to hit burn out. A 2022 study by the National Union of Students found that over half of students report feeling exhausted and stressed. But burnout doesn’t have to take over your life. Here’s how to manage stress and stay on track.

So, what is burnout?

Burnout is more than just feeling tired. It’s emotional and physical exhaustion from stress that can leave you feeling drained, unmotivated, and even physically unwell.

Here are 7 ways to beat burnout:

Prioritize self-care – sleep, exercise, and healthy eating are game changers. Aim for 7 – 9 hours of sleep, take short walks to clear your mind, and eat well to fuel your body and brain.

Set realistic goals – don’t try to do it all. Break tasks into bite-sized chunks and focus on one thing at a time. A planner can help keep you on track without feeling overwhelmed.

Talk to someone – you’re not alone. Reach out to friends, family, or campus counselling services if you’re feeling burned out. Sometimes, just talking it out helps.

Try mindfulness – take a breather. Meditation, deep breathing, or even a few minutes of quiet reflection can help clear your mind and reset your focus.

Take breaks – it may sound counterintuitive, but taking short breaks boosts productivity. Try the Pomodoro technique – 25 minutes of work, followed by a 5-minute break. Your brain will thank you.

Set boundaries – don’t overcommit. Learn to say no when you’re feeling maxed out. Whether it’s skipping a social event or postponing an extra project, protecting your time is key.

Embrace imperfection – stop chasing perfection. It’s okay to make mistakes. Perfectionism only adds pressure. Celebrate progress, not perfection.

Burnout is common, but it doesn’t have to derail your university experience. By prioritizing self-care, setting realistic goals, and asking for help when you need it, you’ll stay on track and avoid burnout. Remember university is a marathon, not a sprint – pace yourself!