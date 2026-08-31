Film Tourism: Here are five places where classic movies were filmed for you to add to your travel list!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In each and every country in the world, there is always a place that is known as the background scene from a popular and well-loved film. The following five destinations are recommended for you to see when you go on your next holiday.

Notting Hill (London, England)

Notting Hill is a lovely neighborhood in London and an excellent place to go to, in particular for people who like the film Notting Hill, with Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in it. It’s not just a pretty area, since it’s where the well-known romance was filmed, providing tourists to visit some of the movie’s famous spots while at the same time enjoying the neighborhood’s vibrant streets, its snug cafés, and its special atmosphere. It’s a wonderful destination for anyone who wishes to taste a little of the magic that was shown on screen.

Grand Central Terminal (New York, USA)

Grand Central Terminal is one of the most iconic landmarks in New York City and is an excellent place to go, in particular for fans of the Marvel film The Avengers, officially released back in 2012.

It is not just a historic train station, but also one of the memorable locations shown in the movie, and visitors have the opportunity to explore the impressive main concourse, admire its well-known celestial ceiling, and experience the atmosphere of one of the city’s most recognizable sites while recalling some of the film’s most exciting scenes. It is a great destination for anyone who wants to get a small taste of the Marvel universe right in the heart of the city.

Skopelos (Greece)

Skopelos is a beautiful Greek island and ideal for tourists who want to visit it next, in particular those who enjoy the film Mamma Mia!, which stars Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan. Not just a remarkable Mediterranean destination, Skopelos was one of the principal locations used for filming the movie and offered the beautiful beaches, the charming streets, and the breathtaking scenery that helped bring the story to life.

When visiting the island, people have the opportunity to see some of the places that were featured in the film while at the same time enjoying its clear waters, its traditional architecture, and its laid-back atmosphere. It is an excellent destination for anyone hoping to experience a little of the magic, the romance, and the musical atmosphere seen in the film.

Rome and Naples (Italy)

Rome and Naples are two incredible places in Italy and make an excellent choice for a trip, especially for fans of the iconic movie Eat Pray Love, which stars Julia Roberts. They have become much more than just beautiful cities since their significant role in Liz Gilbert’s own journey, as she comes to appreciate the pleasures of italian culture, food, and daily life.

Tourists can explore the historic districts and famous sights of Rome while tasting the city’s excellent cuisine, before going on to Naples to enjoy its genuine atmosphere and well-known pizza. It is a great destination for anyone who wishes to experience a little of the joy, freedom, and self-discovery that are shown in the movie.

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Rio de Janeiro is a destination in Brazil that one doesn’t forget and is ideal to visit, particularly for people who like the animated film Rio. It is far more than a beautiful city, as its dynamic culture, stunning scenery, music, and lively atmosphere bring the city to life on screen. Tourists can visit the city’s famous beaches, enjoy magnificent views from Sugarloaf Mountain and from Christ the Redeemer, and feel the vibrant pace of Brazilian culture.

Just as it is set in the movie, Rio de Janeiro is a place full of energy, nature, adventure, and unforgettable experiences, which makes it an excellent destination for anyone wishing to taste the joy and magic of Brazil.

With this list, you’ll be able to enjoy beautiful places around the world and, at the same time, visit the backstage spots from famous movies, mixing a new experience with a big discovery of culture.

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The article above was edited by Isabelle Bignardi.

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