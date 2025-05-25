The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

That Marvel has anti-heroes beloved by all fans, we already know — but have you ever thought about why we love these characters?

Thunderbolts

Ever since their comic book debut in 1997, Marvel’s Thunderbolts have been flipping the script on how we see heroes and villains. Instead of flawless do-gooders, this team is made up of antiheroes — characters who don’t always make the best choices, have messy pasts, and often act out of self-interest. And yet, we still end up liking them.

In 2025, Thunderbolts hit the big screen, bringing this team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the first time and becoming the most recent anti-heroes of the saga. The movie shows these complex characters being recruited by the government to take on missions the Avengers might turn down. Despite their differences, they’re forced to work together — whether they like it or not.

So, how does Marvel get us to root for them? The secret lies in how they’re written: the emotions they show, the flaws they carry, and how much they remind us of real people.

Who are the Thunderbolts?

The Thunderbolts started as a twist — villains pretending to be heroes to fool the world. But over time, some of them actually started to want change. That transformation — from villain to someone trying to do good — is what makes them human in our eyes. Marvel doesn’t shy away from their mistakes. Instead, it uses those flaws to tell deeper, more meaningful stories.

The team has gone through different versions, with characters like Zemo, Deadpool, Punisher, Yelena Belova, Winter Soldier, and Ghost. They all come with baggage — and that complexity is what makes people connect with them. It softens the audience’s heart.

Why do we like anti-heroes?

Anti-heroes aren’t all good or all bad. They make mistakes, act on impulse, and break the rules. But that’s exactly what makes them interesting — and more importantly, relatable. They show us that even with flaws and bad decisions, it’s still possible to try and do the right thing. Marvel taps into this human side, using imperfection to build stories rich in emotion, conflict, and growth.

Watching someone like the Winter Soldier confront his traumatic past, or Yelena Belova try to figure out what “right” even means after being trained from childhood to kill, brings out real, raw feelings — pain, guilt, regret, and the desire to change. These characters aren’t just fighting villains; they’re fighting their inner demons. And that hits close to home. After all, who hasn’t felt lost, ashamed, or desperate for a second chance?

More freedom, more chaos — and that’s a good thing

Anti-heroes often have more freedom to act than traditional heroes. They’re riskier, more unpredictable, and not tied down to a black-and-white sense of right and wrong. That makes their stories move faster and feel more real — because life isn’t a clear-cut list of good vs evil. Sometimes, it’s messy. Sometimes, there’s no obvious “right” answer.

There’s something powerful in the idea that people who’ve made serious mistakes can still grow. Anti-heroes remind us that life isn’t just about perfect choices — it’s about trying, failing, regretting, and starting over. When a character owns their mistakes and tries to do better, even if they’re not sure they’ll succeed, we root for them. Not because they’re perfect — but because they’re honest.

What makes this team so compelling?

While the Avengers show us the polished version of heroism, the Thunderbolts give us something rougher, more real. The team is full of conflict, misunderstandings, and clashing motivations. And yet, somehow, they make it work. That “flawed people trying to do the right thing” vibe really resonates — like we’ve seen before with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The 2025 film leaned into that — blending humor, action, and emotional moments to prove you don’t have to be perfect to make a difference. Thunderbolts reminded us that even people with a dark past can still rise to the occasion.

With the Thunderbolts, Marvel shows that being a hero can mean a lot of things. Instead of giving us easy answers, the story makes us think — about morality, redemption, and what it really means to change. We love these antiheroes because they remind us that everyone deserves a second chance — and that even the ones who’ve messed up can still fight for something good.

