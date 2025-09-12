17 Years Of “Mamma Mia!”: Here Are 5 Movies To Also Watch With Your Mom

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On September 12th, the movie Mamma Mia! completes 17 years! Inspired by a musical theater and featuring ABBA songs, it talks about love, family and it has a special way to see life. This movie is certainly a great option to watch with your mom, as it portrays the mother-daughter relationship with sensitivity and compassion.

Letters to juliet Letters to Juliet is a romantic comedy movie starring Amanda Seyfried, the same actress from Mamma Mia!. In this movie, she plays Sophie, a woman who travels to Rome on her pre-honeymoon. By exploring the city, she learns that some women write letters to Juliet (from Romeo and Juliet) asking for guidance and love advices. Then, she decides to join a group, the Secretaries of Juliet, to answer some of those requests and help people finding their true love. The history is very sweet and gives hope for a better and longevity future. If you want a cute and relaxing movie to spend time with your mom, this is a great option! 50 first dates This is a romantic comedy, starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. It talks about Henry Roth, a marine veterinarian, who falls in love with Lucy Whitmore, an art teacher. The only problem is that she has amnesia and forgets about him every time she sleeps. So, he decides to win her all over again, every day of his life. This is a movie about resilience, love and sacrifices. It teaches us that relationships (including mother-children ones) need caring and donation. Turning red Turning Red is an animated movie that follows Meilin, a 13 years old girl, who turns into a big red panda every time she experiences strong emotions. It talks about how difficult it is controlling your feelings during adolescence and how challenging it can also be for the children’s parents. It’s all about transformations, respect and life changes. Wonder Wonder is a movie based on a book, with the same name, that goes around August Pullman´s life, a boy who was born with some facial deformities. He went through 27 surgeries to stay well, and now he’s finally prepared to go to a regular school. But, it´ll be necessary a lot of resilience and support to remain good. This is a perfect movie to watch in family, since it shows each relatives’ perspective about August life. All of it’s showed with a very sweet and analytic point of view. Minha mãe é uma peça The Brazilian comedy follows Dona Hermínia (Paulo Gustavo) and her children, Marcelina (Mariana Xavier) and Juliano (Rodrigo Pandolfo). It shows how difficult, but also funny, can be a mother-children relationship. It represents, even if just a little, every mother out there.

Watching movies is a great way to bond with your mom and connect with her! Now that you have these tips, you can pick one of them and enjoy it with this special person!

