25 Years of Notting Hill: Uncover more Julia Roberts classics

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Celebrating 25 years in 2024, Notting Hill is a true classic! Directed by Roger Mitchell, its plot centers around the love story between William Thacker, a British bookseller, and Anna Scott, a very famous actress. Starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, the production was a huge success at that time and it still is nowadays. After all, Julia always delivers outstanding acting in her movie roles.

Born on October 28, 1967 in Smyrna, Georgia, Roberts is an award-winning actress who has received an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award and three Golden Globe Awards. During the 1990s, she was also considered the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, earning $20 million per movie role. Her debut was in Satisfaction (1988), alongside Liam Neeson and Justine Bateman. With a net worth around $250 million, she built a solid career in acting. Since her first appearance on the big screen, Julia never stopped and the character Anna Scott is part of a long list of successful movie roles.

Pretty Woman (1990)

Considered to be the movie that put the actress in the spotlight, Pretty Woman is a romantic comedy film starring Richard Gere alongside her. Directed by Garry Marshall and written by J. F. Lawton, the plot follows the encounter and then “situationship” between Vivian Ward (Roberts), a prostitute, and Edward Lewis (Gere), a wealthy businessman. After being hired by Edward to spend the night in his penthouse, Vivian starts to have feelings for him and both of them get closer. However, once she entered into his luxurious world, Ward notices that they will have to overcome some hurdles to make their relationship work.

Pretty Woman grossed over $460 million worldwide and it was praised by the film critics due to the actors performance. Also, who doesn’t recognize the movie’s title “Pretty Woman”? Based on Roy Orbison’s song “Oh, Pretty Woman” from 1964, it is part of the movie’s iconic soundtrack that is still relevant after more than 30 years.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

This movie is what we call “an almost friends to lovers story”. Directed by P. J. Hogan from a screenplay by Ronald Bass, My Best Friend’s Wedding has a star-studded casting: Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz and Rupert Evertt.

Taking place in New York City, the movie plot centers around Julianne “Jules” Potter (Roberts), a food critic about to turn 28 years old, and Michael O’Neal (Mulroney), her childhood friend who surprisingly makes a phone call to invite Jules for his wedding ceremony with Kimmy Wallace (Diaz), a young college student. Even though the long-time friends had a deal to marry each other if they were still single by the age of 28, everything seemed to be forgotten by Michael, but not for her. After finding out that she is actually in love with her best friend, Jules starts a “mission” to call off the wedding. What she was not counting on is for the bride and groom naming her maid of honor, which makes her plain even more hard to accomplish.

My Best Friend’s Wedding was a global box-office hit, grossing almost $300 million worldwide, and it also received positive reviews from movie critics. Just like in Pretty Woman, its soundtrack is remarkable. The most popular song from the film is “I Say a Little Prayer”, covered by Diana King.

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Starring Billy Crystal, John Cusack, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Julia Roberts, America’s Sweethearts is a romantic comedy movie from the early 2000s. Directed by Joe Roth and written by Billy Crystal and Peter Tolan, the film box-office was a success, grossing over $138 million worldwide against a budget of $46 million.

When the actors Gwen Harrison (Zeta-Jones) and Eddie Thomas (Cusack), the it-couple named “America’s Sweethearts” get divorced after the actress’ affair with her co-star Hector, the ex-husband decides to take some time off with a wellness guru. Meanwhile in this drama, Lee Philips (Crystal), a studio publicist who finds out that the only print from Gwen and Eddie’s latest film was kidnapped by the director, makes a plan: the ex-couple would have to make an appearance together to promote their new movie in order to distract the press.

However, there is one detail. Kiki Harrison (Roberts), who is Gwen’s sister and assistant, starts to get romantically involved with Eddie, putting Lee’s plan in danger.

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Directed by Ryan Murphy, the movie is based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s 2006 memoir of the same name. Starring James Franco, Richard Jenkins, Viola Davis, Billy Crudup and Julia Roberts, the movie is a delightful solo trip around the world.

After being married for eight years and then having a horrible divorce, Elizabeth Gilbert (Roberts), who is a successful freelance-writer, attempts to rediscover herself by setting out on a three-part adventure. For four months, she appreciates Italian cuisine and enjoys some quality time with the friends she met in Italy. Heading to India, Elizabeth gets spiritually involved in its culture and religion. She even stays in an ashram, a spiritual monastery where she spent three months before finally traveling to Bali. When in Indonesia, she meets a local healer that assigns various tasks in order to help her recover. Will she finally find love again, after all this time abroad? You will have to find out after watching the movie!

—————————————-

The article above was edited by Maria Clara Polcan.

Like this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more.