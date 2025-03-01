Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman and more: Women over 50 years old who shine on the red carpet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In just two months, 2025 has already been marked by many cultural events involving cinematographic art. With more than six events, several red carpets have been rolled out around the world.

And anyone who thinks that is just a carpet with striking color is mistaken. The first symbolic reference came from Agamemnon‘s play in Ancient Greece, where the king is greeted with a red carpet after the victory of the Trojan war. So, the red carpet at awards ceremonies express honor, merit and sophistication.

And when we talk about these qualities, we cannot fail to mention great women like Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman, who walked these red carpets affirming their talents and expressions through the art of haute couture.

With that in mind, check out the women over 50 who shone and left their mark on the most famous carpets in the whole world.

The “Method Dressing”

With an exceptional career, and starring in one of the most popular films of the moment, The Substance, Demi Moore appeared wearing a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown from the Fall/Winter 2024/25 collection. A dress worthy of all her beauty and talent, designed by Daniel Roseberry, for the 30 Critics Choice Awards.

The actress wore a navy duchesse satin bustier dress with an oversized hipline. Its length is made up of several layers of hand-cut ribbons, exposing the skin as it falls down the body.

The unique neckline is inspired by the brand’s vintage shoe, the same one worn by the actress. The neckline is embellished with black rhinestone and sequin embroidery, topped with a shiny silver palladium egg.

As it is a look full of details, the back of the piece is made up of an extensive tie, decorating the entire spine. These details are called “Method Dressing”, being a reference and inspiration from the character Elizabeth Sparkle after the effect of The Substance.

And since the dress already serves as an accessory, the actress opted to wear more discreet makeup and jewelry, such as rings and a silver bracelet from Tiffany & Co, made up of blue diamonds. Without a doubt, this was a striking look for one of the most memorable moments of her career.

Shine bright like Nicole Kidman

With more than three decades of career, Nicole Kidman, the nominee for one of the most renowned film awards of the year, impressed on the red carpet of the Golden Globes by appearing with a stunning Balenciaga.

The simple one-shoulder dress and straight fit with a small tail and a considerable slit on the side, has its differential and glamour for being composed of one of the models of the moment, the backless dress.

And despite the model, another very attractive factor are the applications of small crystals that the dress is composed of, transmitting lightness and sophistication. So, for being a dress with enough sparkles and stones, the actress wore medium but discreet earrings with silver and blue stones, and a simple bracelet.

Undoubtedly, it was a well thought out and elaborated dress to refer to the work in which it is being indicated, and at the same time be able to reconcile with the style and strong personality of the actress.

The winner dress

Fernanda Torres dazzled on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, wearing Oliver Theyskens couture. The serious, sophisticated and minimalist look was chosen by the actress because she wanted to honor and represent the story of the film and the discreet woman that Eunice Paiva was, played by her.

The black dress tailored to her measurements, has a straight fit with a large slit on the side. The long chiffon sleeves draw a lot of attention, bringing a seriousness to the look. However, the highlight is also due to the discreet but evident cutout that the dress has on the back, further elevating the elegance of the look.

With minimalist makeup and jewelry, the nominee chose the earrings and rings with dainty stones of brazilian Fernando Jorge. And at the end, she completed her look with the best accessory she won at the awards ceremony, the Golden Globes statuette.

The own design dress

Everyone knows that Vera Wang is a very prestigious haute couture brand that is sought after by everyone. And is such a good brand that Vera Wang herself chose to wear one of her brand’s models to the BAFTA awards.

The designer walked on the red carpet in a black and white dress, with the bust part consisting of a molded bra and an asymmetrical cutout in the abdomen area, bringing even more emphasis to the dress.

But beyond the cutout, other eye-catching points were the choice of the peplum waist made by the designer, and the length of the dress consisting of a white silk charmeuse mermaid skirt, conveying the sophistication that the brand carries throughout its trajectory.

As for accessories, Vera Wang didn’t opt for conventional jewelry, but rather a leather jacket and sunglasses. A choice that, surprisingly, only added even more to her look, Well, who knows, knows!

Chinese crafts and Oriental style on the Red Carpet?

A look as beautiful as this one worn by Michelle Yeoh just can only be the result of magic, or the result of an excellent collection by Shiatzy Chen.

The actress walked the red carpet of DGA Awards wearing a tweed jacket with white details from the 2024 Paris Fashion Week collection. Underneath, she wore a black corset and a long skirt with black lace detailing.

The choice of her hair, makeup and sparkling jewelry were elegant yet understated, drawing all the attention to the Richard Mille watch. A large and substantial model, valued at over a million dollars, just like her tallent.

The bright Love Letter

Known for her excellent performances, 77 year-old Glenn Close, has played great characters throughout her 40-year career, one of which is the iconic Cruella De Vil, appeared stunning on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles.

The actress wore a black velvet dress from the Balmain Resort 2025 collection. The piece has a straight cut and subtle shoulder pads, bringing certain seriousness to the look.

From the bust to the length, the dress is made up for writing with crystal embellishments embroidered over the letters of a love letter, bringing intensity and authentic beauty to the look.

But since there’s never too much shine, the actress chose to wear Yeprem earrings, made of sparkling stones, and Louboutin heels, which despite not shining, draw attention only due to their aesthetics and unique color.

Just the White Dress

Known for her breakout role in Baywatch, Pamela Anderson, nominated for her performance in The Last Show Girl, appeared on the red carpet of BAFTA awards in London, wearing a beautiful and elegant Jacquemus from fall 2025 collection.

Made from stretchy ecru muslin, the white gown features a V-neckline with ribbed detailing along the length. The dress shapes the silhouette of the actress’s body, with a small train at the back.

As the actress is in a new phase, valuing naturalness and acceptance of changes in her appearance, her loose hair and skin with almost no makeup draw a lot of attention, bringing more lightness to the look.

Since the look has a soft proposal, the actress drew attention with her choice of a personalized Pandora necklace, made up of diamonds set in 14K white gold. A considerably eye-catching accessory, but one that made perfect sense in the final result.

The Orchid Dress

The nominee for best actress at the critics choice awards, the star of the film Hard Truths Marianne Jean-Baptiste, appeared on the red carpet at the awards ceremony wearing a sophisticated Oscar de la Renta.

The actress wore the Ivory Caftan from the spring 2025 collection, a white dress, with a long straight fit. And as a highlight, the piece has a long cape embroidered with green and pink sequin orchids covering the entire bust.

With hair tied up and well-done neutral makeup, the British woman chose to wear shiny earrings and silver rings, complementing her spectacular and elegant look, but still giving the spotlight to her dress.

