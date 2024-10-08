This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The fashion girls know that fashion week has us sat in front of our computers, drooling over different designs and runways. Sept. 23 to Oct. 1, Paris Fashion Week occurred. Personally, this is one of my favorite fashion weeks because I love looking at all the true Haute Couture fashion and Ready-to-Wear lines.

Haute Couture is interesting as it is a legally protected entity. To have a line considered Haute Couture, fashion houses must register with the French Ministry of Industry. This goes to show how much work truly goes into these shows, as they even involve government and politics. A similar term is used in Italian fashion called Alta Moda. This is also legally protected and has to be registered with the Italian government.

Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli is one of the designers that I look up to. They embrace femininity most beautifully and use original shapes to make it flattering on their models. Their clothing designs are beautiful, but so are their details and accessories; I especially love their use of gold hardware and how well it works with the designs. Their creative director, Daniel Roseberry, has truly earned his recognition with these designs!

Loewe

Loewe brought back the micro-mini skirts and dresses. Their line didn’t feel very cohesive to me, but I enjoyed many of the different designs that they showed. The dresses they showcased had great flow on the runway, and the models did it justice.

elie saab

Elie Saab can do no wrong in my eyes. Their collection looked like the most glamorous safari you could go to. The rich colors were breathtaking, and the beaded, sparkling dresses were perfect. I am so excited to see what looks they premiere at New York Bridal Week.

loolayy

LOOLAYY is a new designer to me, but it was immediately added to my favorites. These designs were not just dresses but works of art that deserved all the attention. These dresses take inspiration from traditional Asian wear and modernize it into a beautiful line of gowns. The embroidery, crystal embellishments, and intricate details are what make this runway show one of my favorites.

coperni

Coperni’s runway show was most notable, not for the clothes but for its location. Their show took place at Disneyland Paris in front of the castle. They also made headlines for having Kylie Jenner walk down the runway in a stunning black drop waist gown and matching gloves. The textures of the fabric and the understated makeup, compared to the dramatic gown, only make her look even more alluring.

r.l.e

r.l.e created an effervescent line inspired by the designer’s love for ballet, specifically The Nutcracker. I audibly gasped after seeing the designs and how special they were. Their use of so many different textures and colors truly encapsulates what it means to be a visionary designer.

Fashion Month is one of my favorite times of the year. Seeing all of the inventive designs from our favorite brands and learning about new ones is magnificent. There are so many other stunning shows and brands that I couldn’t cover, so stay up to date with the happenings of each fashion week. And remember to keep an eye out for brands you’ve never heard of before, as they may pleasantly surprise you!

