Charli XCX has ruled Summer 2024 with her album Brat. From the dance floor to the presidential election, you couldn’t escape this iconic time in Charli XCX’s career. The singer has already released the deluxe version of her album, Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not, which has three additional tracks. Now that it’s officially brat autumn, Charli XCX is releasing the third album in the bratoshpere. Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat will be released on Oct. 11 and will include remixes of Brat’s original tracks. These include the newest remixes “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish and “Talk talk” featuring Troye Sivan (and Spanish and French speaking by Dua Lipa). The singer has been teasing other new songs on the project, leaving fans to guess (no pun intended) who else will be featured on Brat.

Charlie XCX and Rosalía have been showing love to each other over the past couple of months. In June, Rosalía went to Charli XCX’s concert in LA. Charli XCX also liked a post where Rosalía seemingly teased new work. A huge clue was when Rosalía made a TikTok listening to “Everything is romantic.” She then famously went to Charli XCX’s birthday party in August and gifted her a cigarette bouquet. Most recently, Rosalía was singing along to the “Guess” remix at the Dior fashion show.

Fans quickly picked up on these recent interactions, hoping Rosalía would be on Charli XCX’x upcoming remix album. But it seems their suspicions were confirmed when Charli XCX posted a tweet written in Spanish on Sept. 28, which really got rumors swirling.

Bb xcx es un clásico automáticohttps://t.co/eUpkkfd8gs — Charli (@charli_xcx) September 28, 2024

Not long after the singer posted the tweet, fans flooded the comments expressing their hope for a Charli XCX and Rosalía collab.

ROSALIA confirm ✅✅ — Jyotiba (@Jyotiba4554) September 28, 2024

ROSALIAAAAAAAAAA — minmin 🔆 (@notearsleftdrew) September 28, 2024

PLEASE BE A ROSALÍA FEATURE OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/pP6GwI9Njq — zaniel…….. 👅 (@zanieI1) September 28, 2024

Rosalía could potentially be on any of the other upcoming Brat remixes, but “Everything is romantic” is very much her vibe and seems to be what the people want the most. Journalist Kristin Robinson weighed in on a potential “Everything is romantic” collab between Charli XCX and Rosalía for the Brat remix album in a July 2024 TikTok. She brought up how the song is partly produced by El Guincho, a producer Rosalía loves working with. This made me ( and plenty of others) believe even more that a collab between the artists could be coming.

Rosalía posted a new TikTok using ‘Everything is romantic’ by Charli xcx. 💚 Rosalía has worked with ‘Everything is romantic’ producer El Guincho in the past, could this be teasing a remix? 👀pic.twitter.com/xX1VGB7Wd1 — xcx source (@xcxsource) July 17, 2024

EVERYTHING IS ROMANTIC — ROSALIA REMIX ?!?!??? pic.twitter.com/nuo7AbkTac — ִ (@MOTOUCHIS) July 17, 2024

We’re really getting Everything is romantic featuring Rosalía 😭 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QC1peYbtTP — highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) September 17, 2024

i’m gnna burst out laughing if Rosalía is not on that Everything is Romantic remix lol cuz why it’s starting to look that way 😭 — Ω OMEGA Ω (@M0T0M4Mii) September 29, 2024

The Brat era would be so iconic with Rosalía featured on a remix. Since we still have a few days before Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not is released on Oct. 11, We’ll have to wait and see if our prayers are answered and we get an official Charlie XCX and Rosalía collab. Fingers crossed we do!