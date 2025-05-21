Check out 7 unforgettable celebrity weddings that have gone down in history

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Celebrity lives often draw significant public interest, and their weddings frequently become highly anticipated events. Whether simple or elaborate, these ceremonies serve as sources of inspiration due to the love shared, the structure of the event, or the meaningful details incorporated into the celebration. Over time, some weddings have generated considerable discussion and remain notable moments in history.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at seven celebrity weddings that have stood out over the years. Each of these celebrations offers unique elements that have captured public attention and continue to inspire couples everywhere.

Romana Novais e Alok

This couple attracted attention even from those who didn’t closely follow them. They chose to hold their ceremony at Christ the Redeemer at sunrise, in 2019. Despite the relatively simple decor, the setting—one of the Seven Wonders of the World—made this wedding anything but ordinary.

Romana Novais wore two dresses for the occasion. For the religious ceremony, she chose a mermaid-style gown with a veil and, instead of carrying a traditional bouquet, walked down the aisle holding a single white rose. For the reception, held at the Emiliano Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, she opted for a more comfortable dress without the veil.

Priyanka Chopra e Nick Jonas

The couple began their relationship by exchanging messages for months before meeting at an Oscars after-party. Despite their busy lives, they managed to have a quick drink before Priyanka Chopra flew to India. That first date was respectful and shy, with no kiss, especially with her mother present. They then went almost a year without seeing each other again.

Things changed at the 2018 MET Gala. After reconnecting, they spent time together in Los Angeles, and by the third date, Nick Jonas was sure: he called his mom and told her he was going to marry Priyanka. He proposed during her birthday trip to Greece, waiting until after midnight so as not to overshadow her special day. When he knelt with a Tiffany ring, she was speechless and took 45 seconds to say “yes.”

Their union was filled with meaning and emotion. They celebrated with a traditional Indian roka ceremony, blending both families’ cultures and religions. Nick’s father gave a Christian prayer while a Hindu priest offered blessings in Sanskrit, with Nick participating in the prayers—surprising even Priyanka. It marked the start of a life built on love, respect, and intention.

Camila Queiroz e Klebber Toledo

The story of this couple began on the set of the popular soap opera “Êta Mundo Bom” in 2016, where their connection grew both on and off camera. After two years of building their relationship, they made it official with a beautiful sunset wedding in 2018 at the Essenza Hotel in Jericoacoara, a breathtaking beach destination known for its natural beauty. The ceremony was attended by 300 guests and featured 12 godparents, creating an intimate yet festive atmosphere.

For the occasion, Camila Queiroz chose a delicate tulle dress adorned with floral appliqués, designed by renowned designer Lethicia Bronstein. Klebber Toledo complemented the setting with a nude suit that perfectly matched the beach vibe. Embracing the relaxed environment, both got married barefoot, their feet touching the sand as they exchanged vows.

Hailey Baldwin e Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had a private civil ceremony at a New York courthouse on September 13, 2018, keeping the event intimate and away from the public eye. The small, low-key ceremony was attended only by a few witnesses, with no family or close friends present, reflecting their desire for privacy at that moment.

Shortly after, they hosted a multi-day celebration at a luxurious resort, surrounded by family and friends. This extended event allowed them to share their joy and commitment with their loved ones in a more festive atmosphere. The celebration was thoughtfully designed to reflect their unique personalities and tastes, featuring elegant and eye-catching decor elements.

Highlights included a glamorous photo booth that added a fun and stylish touch, as well as a champagne bottle adorned with sparkling stones that underscored the luxurious vibe of the event.

Sabrina sato e nicolas prattes

Sabrina Sato made a bold statement with a wedding dress full of personality—featuring puffed sleeves, a voluminous skirt, and a long veil designed by Giambattista Valli. Nicolas Prattes looked effortlessly elegant in a white tuxedo, black tie, and leather shoes.

The decor followed a classic white palette with touches of green and gold. Hydrangeas and orchids added a romantic touch, while Persian rugs, custom cushions, and chic lounge areas created a luxurious atmosphere. The drink station stood out with a champagne tower, where the couple’s official toast took place.

Sofia Richie e Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tied the knot in 2023 in a glamorous and elegant wedding in the south of France. Held at sunset, the ceremony followed Jewish traditions and took place inside a transparent glass tent adorned with white orchids and flowers—a setting that perfectly embodied the quiet luxury aesthetic: understated, timeless elegance.

Sofia, daughter of singer Lionel Richie, wore two Chanel dresses. For the religious ceremony, she chose a classic halter-neck gown. For the reception, she changed into a short, structured dress, ideal for a light and joyful celebration. The wedding became an inspiration for brides seeking timeless sophistication with a modern twist.

Isis Valverde e Marcus Buaiz

One of the most talked-about weddings recently, the ceremony of Isis Valverde and Marcus Buaiz stood out for its beauty, meaning, and attention to detail. Every part of the event was designed to create an emotional and memorable experience, going far beyond a simple celebration.

Isis looked stunning in a custom vintage gown from Vivienne Westwood’s 1997 Vive La Bagatelle collection. The corset structure, cinched waist, and off-the-shoulder design embodied both classic elegance and modern flair, even setting trends for 2025 brides. Her look was completed with multiple solitaire earrings, adding a delicate, contemporary touch.

For the party, Isis changed into a second Vivienne Westwood dress—a lighter satin gown with an asymmetrical back and flowing drapes. The wardrobe change matched the vibe of the celebration and reflected the thoughtful planning that went into each moment.

