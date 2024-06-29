I Bet You Didn’t Know These Memes Stemmed From Queer Culture

Real talk, queer people are the funniest people on the internet. Memes and funny moments are constantly happening because of their creativity and humor. Most of your favorite memes were probably created by a queer person, so in celebration of Pride Month, let’s recap some of the best recent viral queer moments and memes that have taken the internet by storm. From Charli xcx’s Brat Summer to iconic Drag Race lines, here are seven memes you may not have known stem from the queer community.

Brat

Charli xcx has championed and uplifted the queer community throughout her career. The artist also has a large queer following. With her latest album, Brat, being released during Pride Month, Charli’s Angels are obsessing over the singers’ new era. From the album cover art being all over the internet and used as a meme format to green being the color of the summer, Brat is everywhere.

Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not – Out at midnight. pic.twitter.com/XFbOQsRqDX — Charli (@charli_xcx) June 10, 2024

she’s having a brat summer pic.twitter.com/Hlw1piZcWH — hannah (@dumbandfunn) June 24, 2024

“Mama, kudos for saying that, for spilling.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race is one of the most quotable shows in herstory. The queens constantly say hilarious things that go viral. Season 16 drag queen Plane Jane took over the internet by responding to Q’s vulnerable story, saying, “Mama, kudos for saying that, for spilling.” The response secured Plane Jane a spot in the Drag Race memes of fame.

Plane’s response here is ABSOLUTELY sending me. So unserious. pic.twitter.com/Z38ZU0jzJq — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 16, 2024

just told my therapist a childhood trauma story and she responded with “mama, kudos for saying that. for spilling.” wtf — matt (@mattxiv) March 18, 2024

Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling. pic.twitter.com/mnCg4o1m8X — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) March 18, 2024

“Be Who You Are For Your Pride.”

The icon, Queen Lizzie, who created this beloved song for the queer community, sadly passed away. Not only did she create the “Be Who You Are For Your Pride” meme, but you may also recognize her from singing the viral “What Was I Made For” trending sound. Every year, the LGBTQ+ community finds joy in posting the memes stemming from the song she created.

“Look At The State Of You.”

Before she played Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan was the star of another popular Netflix show, Derry Girls. In Derry Girls, Coughlan played fan favorite Clare Devlin. With Polin’s season bringing more hype to the Coughlan, more fans are discovering the iconic scene where her character comes out as a lesbian.

Saltburn Bathtub Scene

In Saltburn, Barry Keoghan’s character, Oliver, becomes so obsessed with Jacob Elordi’s character Felix (who can blame him) that he drinks his bathwater. The scene became a meme for weeks after the movie was released. It went so far that Keoghan’s popstar girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, mentioned the scene in her Coachella “Nonsense” outro.

Jacob Elordi’s bath water from ‘SALTBURN’ is now a candle scent. (https://t.co/PHO1clXwMZ) pic.twitter.com/N76R7EkbDh — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 2, 2024

“Well, yes!”

If you’re chronically online, then there’s a chance you’ve seen the saying, “Well, yes!” Though Tokyo Toni created it during a red-carpet interview, model and internet personality Alex Consani is responsible for the resurgence after saying it in a viral video in 2023. Now, it’s a classic internet response.