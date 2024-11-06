A Movement Through Music: Brazil’s Baile Funk

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Brazil is known for being the largest country in Latin America, home to a diverse population and a vibrant culture and heritage. Within this heritage, as a first-generation Brazilian-American, I find comfort in Baile Funk, known in Brazil as Funke, a genre of music that has recently seen a rapid rise to increased popularity in the United States.

This popularity has recently made me think — why is Funk so well-iked among Americans? The genre has been vastly popular online in the U.S., praised by countless social media users and cited as having inspired artists such as Cardi B and Travis Scott. These positive attitudes demonstrated by American social media users online to Funk have shocked me, as I have witnessed first-hand how many native Brazilians disapprove of the genre.

After reflecting, I think it has something to do with the fact that many American consumers of Funk music online cannot understand the words because of the language barrier. Funk music, by nature, is vulgar; in Brazil, the genre is infamous for being profane, aggressive, violent and sexual.

Funk was born in Brazil in the 1970s during a major civil rights movement within the country, occurring around the same time as the Black Power Movement in the United States. The music is composed of a variety of noises, including countless samples from American music and other prominent musical influences from the time meshed together with Afro-Brazilian sounds. Funk music went public during a time when Afro-Brazilians were living under severe social, political and economic inequality. The music gained traction because it was played in Brazilian favelas to encourage Afro-Brazilians to reclaim their joy and dance through the streets in resistance to the disparities they faced.

Funk represents freedom, resistance and unity within communities bonded through shared struggles. Brazilian singer Anitta, born and raised in a favela in Rio de Janeiro, expressed her take on Funk in an interview with Brazilian news organization Globoplay. She argued that Funk incorporates violent and aggressive lyrics intentionally because they are meant to convey the realities experienced by those living in the poorest, most dangerous parts of the country.

While the music faces intense scrutiny for its vulgarity and hostility, you can’t help but wonder if this judgment may simply be a failure of perspective. In communities where violence is a regular occurrence, the lyrics serve as a harsh reminder that the songs are realities for thousands of people. Funk is a tool for storytelling and art as well as an outlet for activism and protest.

An American listening to Funke music might not have any clue that the lyrics carry so much crudity nor so much history and meaning. However, seeing such support for the genre from Americans online has been incredibly refreshing. The story behind the lyricism and musical composition resonates deeply in Brazilian culture, and seeing appreciation for Funk music internationally provides a beautiful contrast to some of the more conservative and disapproving perspectives on the genre domestically. I can only hope to hear more Funk playing through the streets of Boston.