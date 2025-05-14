The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Seven years after the elegant and intriguing A Simple Favor (2018), the director Paul Feig returns with Another Simple Favor (2025), reuniting the unlikely duo, Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively).

This time, they find themselves caught in a new conspiracy, with secrets from the past resurfacing and putting their lives at risk. The Amazon Prime Video film maintains the suspense and dark humor that defined the original, but now with a bolder, more complex plot.

Still fun, but not the same!

The charm of the first film came from the delicious contrast between the naive Stephanie and the mysterious, ruthless Emily. That dynamic still works well in the sequel – perhaps even better now, as the familiarity between the characters makes the dialogue sharper and the interactions more entertaining.

Anna Kendrick balances comedy and vulnerability, while Blake Lively once again shines as the elegant and dangerously captivating woman everyone loves to fear.

Still, some critics feel the story gets a bit too complicated this time. The twists are surprising, but sometimes hard to believe. The film clearly tries to recreate the successful formula of the first, but with a heavier, more calculated plot that occasionally feels forced.

Stylish visuals and strong performances

The movie maintains the sophisticated style of the original, with elegant costumes and a color palette that enhances the air of mystery. John Schwartzman’s cinematography contributes to the immersive atmosphere, using lighting and composition to heighten the tension.

Another Simple Favor does manage to expand the characters’ universe, adding new layers to Stephanie and Emily’s relationship. The chemistry between the two actresses is palpable, adding just the right mix of drama and connection to keep things interesting.

HOW THE SEQUEL MEASURES UP

If A Simple Favor stood out for its blend of suspense, comedy, and fashion-magazine visuals, the sequel tries to replicate that recipe – with a few too many ingredients.

Still, watching these characters navigate another web of lies is undeniably entertaining. The film received mixed reviews, holding a 62% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes – which shows that, while divisive, it still has merit.

For those who enjoyed the first movie, Another Simple Favor is a solid follow-up. It may not be as sharp or surprising as the original, but it offers mystery, style, and strong female leads that continue to captivate. But yes, it was worth all the wait!

__________________

The article above was edited by Isabella Messias.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!