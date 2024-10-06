Is Blake Lively not a “girl’s girl”? Check out what caused the hate towards the actress

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Blake Lively, an A list American actress, is most known for playing Serena Van Der Woodsen in the American TV Show Gossip Girl. The role gave Blake a “It Girl” fame for being one of the most loved characters of the show. Since then, it is noticeable that Lively has been seen as Serena and with the character’s personality for a long time, until now, after her new movie came out.

Blake’s latest role is Lily Bloom, in the movie It Ends With Us, based on the novel written by Colleen Hoover. Just a few weeks before the movie’s launch, the actress’ reputation got shaken up. From “It Girl”, she became the “Mean Girl”. But what made people see her in such a negative way now? Let’s talk about some reasons of why the internet began hating on her.

It Ends With Us

The best-seller written by Colleen Hoover talks about toxic and abusive relationships that the main character, Lily Bloom, has to deal with in her life, since her childhood watching her parent and until her adulthood in a relationship of her own. Even if the book was a success and has a solid fan base, Hoover is one of the most criticized authors of this time on social media. Thus to the way that she “romanticizes” these types of relationships in all of her books. At least that’s what part of TikTok has to say.

The live-action wasn’t different at all. While the director and actor Justin Baldoni tried to advertise people of the main goal of the film, that to criticize abusive and toxic relationships, Blake chose to not talk about this subject in interviews and in the media, and even started to romanticize her character and promote her new hair care brand, Blake Brown Beauty.

After this beef, Lively disappointed a lot of fans with her reckless attitude towards the message of the movie, which made them realize she’s probably not that “girl’s girl” everyone thought she was.

If your not familiar with the term, a “girl’s girl” is a woman who supports and helps other women. Being a “girl’s girl” often includes telling women they are beautiful or making them feel better., having close female friendships or advocating for another woman in a room full of men. In short, being a “girl’s girl” is about women behaving in a positive manner towards each other.

Rude attitude towards journalist

During an interview a few years ago, a female Journalist, Kjersti Flaa, congratulated Blake Lively for her pregnancy at the time with the term “congratulations for your little bump”. Lively didn’t like that at all, and replied to the journalist “congrats on your little bump” as an offense, calling the journalist overweight.

After that, the interview became super awkward in a way that Lively would ignore the journalist and not answer any of her questions. Kjersti admitted she wasn’t pregnant and never would be because she’s infertile, which made the moment even more uncomfortable than it already was. Flaa also told the media how disappointed she got over Lively and admitted she thought of quitting her job due to the embarrassment Lively made her go through.

Vídeo posted by Kjersti Flaa on her YouTube account.

Blake was one of the top commented people of that week, and probably of that month, but, unfortunately, in a negative way. With that, internet believes that Hollywood’s sweetheart Blake Lively apparently got her real personality unmasked after many years being seen as her first successful role, Serena Van Der Woodsen.

