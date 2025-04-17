Another feud between film stars may be unfolding before fans’ eyes. (I’m looking at you, Don’t Worry Darling and It Ends With Us.) Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are currently promoting their upcoming film Another Simple Favor, a sequel to the 2018 Paul Feig movie, A Simple Favor. Ever since the original hit theaters seven years ago, rumors have flown about a potential feud between Lively and Kendrick. So, do Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick get along? Or is there merit behind a possible falling-out between the two stars? Here’s a timeline of the reported beef between Lively and Kendrick.

2018: A Simple Favor Press Tour Begins

Rumors of beef originally sparked in 2018. While on the press tour for A Simple Favor, fans started noticing little quips between the two stars during interviews. In one clip of the pair, Kendrick sarcastically told the reporter, “I constantly have to call Blake and be like, ‘It’s OK! You’re good at giving interviews! I promise you. People like you!'” She also joked about muting Lively’s accounts on social media. A source told People at the time that there “really is no drama or rift.” Her Campus also reached out to Lively and Kendrick’s teams for comment on the rumored feud, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

2021-2022: More Sources come out about the “feud”

Despite sources shutting down the rumors in 2018, it didn’t stop fans from speculating. In 2021, Claire Parker, co-host of the Celebrity Memoir Book Club podcast, spoke on the reported feud. She claimed that an insider on set had shared that Kendrick and Lively were “not speaking.” She also shared a screenshot in her TikTok video that apparently came from someone who worked for Lionsgate at the time the movie was filming (the company that produced and distributed A Simple Favor), who said, “The studio even had to have a talk with them about making it look like they liked each other on press tours because it was starting to get obvious.” Her Campus reached out to Lively and Kendrick’s teams for comment on the TikTok, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Of course, the internet ran wild with the source’s claims. It wasn’t until 2022 that Henry Golding, who co-starred in A Simple Favor, spoke on the rumors. When asked about them on Watch What Happens Live, he said, “I think they got on pretty reasonably well. Definitely no friction that I noticed.”

2024: Another Simple Favor starts filming

In October 2024, an insider told Life & Style that Lively and Kendrick had apparently “managed to put aside their personality differences” for the sequel film. Except now that the movie is slated to hit theaters within a matter of days, fans have been catching on to little things that have them wondering if the rumored drama really died out.

2025: Another Simple Favor PRESS TOUR Begins

It all started again when fans started to notice small details in the promotional poster for the movie. Lively’s name is an inch above Kendrick’s on the poster, and fans were quick to point it out. “Why is Blake Lively’s name listed above Anna Kendrick’s when Anna is the lead of the franchise?” one X user wrote. “This just looks like another example of Blake Lively trying to take over projects that aren’t hers. The entitlement is unreal.”

Then, at the movie’s London premiere on April 15, fans felt that the body language between the two stars did not look particularly comfortable. In a video of the pair posing for a photo, one user wrote in the comments, “Anna looks nervous!! Can’t blame her!!” Another said, “If awkward was a photo.”

Despite fans harping on the potential of a feud between Lively and Kendrick, those around the two stars have only said the opposite. In January 2025, rumors swirled that the Another Simple Favor release was put on pause due in part to growing tension between Lively and Kendrick. The movie’s director, Paul Feig, slammed the speculation in a tweet reading, “This is total BS. Sorry.”

So, to answer the question — do Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick get along? Enough to promote their new movie. Neither Lively or Kendrick have personally responded to rumors about a feud. But honestly, the theory that there is a rift between the two actors may just be that — a theory.