Got a secret, can you keep it? Swear this one you’ll save. Fans think a Pretty Little Liars reunion is in the works. This June will mark 15 years since the show first premiered, and it’s looking like something is coming just in time to celebrate the anniversary. The show’s cast, executives, and even official social media accounts have been leaving hints, teasing that a new project is on the way. While there’s no confirmation just yet on what’s to come, fans are fairly certain that we can expect something new from the PLL universe.

Fans first became suspicious when the show’s official Instagram account became active again, after having not posted since July 2024 for the reboot Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. The account posted a picture of Spencer, Aria, Hanna, and Emily, captioned, “Fifteen years later and you still think your secrets are safe? Think again.” They also asked fans to comment their most memorable moments from the series, concluding with #PrettyLittleLiars15. The account also made a post showing side-by-side photos of the four main characters at the start and end of the show.

Though, it’s not just the show’s official account that has been making noise. The original cast members themselves have been teasing something new, too. Sasha Pieterse, who played Alison, shared a PLL fan account’s post on her and her podcast’s Instagram Stories, which was captioned, “Something’s on the horizon…” By sharing this post, fans have taken this as a confirmation from Pieterse that something is, in fact, coming.

Pieterse also teased a reunion when she appeared as a guest on Good Morning America in January. She said that she and the other women of the show discussed returning to the PLL universe in their group chat, saying that she’ll “never say never.” She said that in discussing a reunion, the actresses asked, “What would it be? Would [they] be parents?” and adding that she’s “always down for a PLL movie or something like that.”

But maybe the biggest hint of all came with an Instagram story post from I. Marlene King, the executive producer and showrunner of Pretty Little Liars. She posted a picture at Warner Bros. Television studio and tagged other executives that worked on PLL. Though, she did caption the image, “No secrets today. Just catching up w great friends!” casting doubt on reunion suspicions.

Sara Shepard, the author of the book series on which the show is based on, shared a post to her Instagram Story sharing her uncertainty of a reunion. She captioned the photo, “Actually I have no idea if there is anything in the works for PLL… but it would be fun!”

Are these hints intentional? Are the cast and execs teasing, or is there actually nothing in the works? Only time will tell. One thing’s for certain: If there is a new addition to the PLL universe — be it a movie, reboot, spinoff, or reunion — fans are seated and ready for the next mystery.