Anok Yai: get to know one of the most iconic supermodels of the moment

There are names that become synonymous with a generation, and Anok Yai is one of them. Owner of a mesmerizing beauty and a presence that dominates any catwalk, the south sudanese model has established herself as one of the most striking figures in fashion recently.

It all started in 2017, when a picture of Anok, taken during a university festival – Howard University Homecoming-, went viral on social media. The image of a young woman with an elegant posture and magnetic gaze spread around the internet and immediately caught the attention of major fashion agencies. Shortly thereafter, she signed a contract with Next Management, launching her career in the fashion world.

Her name in history

In 2018, Anok made history by becoming the first south sudanese woman and the second black woman to open a Prada show since Naomi Campbell in 1997. Since then, she has been a constant presence at the most prestigious fashion weeks, walking for Chanel, Versace, Saint Laurent, Valentino, Balmain, among other iconic houses. This moment is considered a milestone in the fight for racial diversity in luxury fashion.

She has become one of the most sought-after models at Paris, Milan, and New York Fashion Weeks. She has also modelled for Givenchy, Dior, Tom Ford, Burberry, Ferragamo, among others.

Iconic covers and editorials

Anok has graced the covers of the world’s leading fashion magazines, including: Vogue (American, British, Italian, Japanese, French, and other editions), i-D, Dazed, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle.

She has also starred in editorials highlighting black beauty and diversity, being the face of prestigious beauty and fashion brands, including: Estée Lauder – which she was global ambassador -, Versace, Chanel Beauty, Bottega Veneta and Balmain.

Anok Yai uses her visibility to inspire black women around the world, showing that elegance and power come from within. Her campaigns and magazine covers, from Vogue to i-D, reflect this new era of fashion: diverse, plural, and authentic.

Her Influence

Anok has established herself as one of the greatest icons of Black and African representation in contemporary fashion. With a striking presence on international catwalks, she uses her popularity to broaden the conversation about diversity and inclusion within the industry, making space for narratives that were previously invisible. Her inspiring journey has turned her into a powerful role model for young African models and Black women around the world, who see her as living proof that they belong at the heart of global fashion.

Recognition and impact

She has been listed among the world’s most powerful models by rankings such as Models.com Top 50 and The Fashion Awards. She has participated in campaigns and fashion shows that have marked turning points in contemporary fashion, especially in the discussion of racial equality and plural beauty. With her intense gaze and powerful posture, Anok redefines the concept of a supermodel.

