Over the years, music festivals have evolved from niche gatherings into major cultural events that bring together a variety of styles, sounds, and audiences. One of the clearest signs of this transformation is the growing musical diversity within a single festival, creating inclusive and multifaceted experiences.

A striking example is Rock in Rio. Although it began with a strong focus on rock, the festival has long embraced genres like pop, electronic, hip hop, and more recently, sertanejo — reflecting the wide-ranging musical tastes of both the Brazilian public and the international visitors drawn to the event.

lineups from different genres

In recent editions, some festivals lineups have introduced dedicated stages for genres such as hip hop and trap scenes that are gaining significant traction within the mainstream. At Rock in Rio, for example, the appearance of artists like Matuê and Travis Scott on stages designed for national and international rap signals a shift toward recognising musical movements that were once on the margins. These stages not only reflect what young audiences are listening to but also provide valuable visibility for emerging voices in urban music, many of whom began independently.

Another noteworthy moment came with the inclusion of Luan Santana, a leading figure in sertanejo and romantic Brazilian pop, on the Rock in Rio lineup. While his presence might initially seem out of sync with the festival’s rock roots, it underscores the expanding vision behind the event’s curation. Santana draws a crowd that might not traditionally attend a rock festival, but now feels seen and included. The result: not just a broader audience, but a festival that resonates more deeply with Brazil’s cultural complexity.

Despite this expansion, some traditional Brazilian genres have long remained on the sidelines. Samba, arguably the country’s most iconic musical style, was historically left out of major festivals, which tended to favour genres like bossa nova, rock, and politically charged MPB (Brazilian Popular Music). These styles often leaned toward more experimental or intellectual approaches, sidelining popular cultural expressions.

The inclusion of samba today, however, helps balance that equation, bringing in audiences more connected to Brazil’s cultural roots and giving deserved visibility to a rhythm that holds immense historical and social significance.

is it just rock in rio?

Another case in point is Lollapalooza Brasil, now one of the country’s most genre-diverse festivals. The event regularly features a mix of rock, pop, indie, electronic, rap, trap, funk, and even MPB—staying true to the original Lollapalooza concept of showcasing alternative voices and experimental styles. In Brazil, that vision has expanded. The festival now blends the mainstream with the underground, presenting global superstars like Billie Eilish and Arctic Monkeys alongside emerging Brazilian acts across the spectrum. The result is a space that not only attracts a wide array of festival goers but also fosters cross-cultural encounters and musical discovery.

This diversity is more than just programming strategy, it’s a shift toward real inclusivity. By welcoming different genres, festivals dismantle the notion that only certain sounds belong on big stages. They open the door to audiences from various regions, social backgrounds, and age groups, turning festivals into shared cultural experiences. Diversity also sparks curiosity: a fan who came for one artist might leave having discovered several others.

At the same time, the varied lineups serve as launchpads for new talent. Lesser-known artists performing on smaller stages gain exposure next to established names, giving their careers a significant boost. For audiences, this means being part of the early moments in an artist’s rise — an experience that reinforces festivals as spaces of artistic renewal.

