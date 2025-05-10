What will happen with Versace?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Versace,the multi-millionaire designer brand, was originally founded by Gianni Versace, the creator of the Versace fashion house. Since his tragic murder in 1997, running it now has his siblings, Donatella Versace, (creative director and CEO), and Santo Versace (major executive). But during the year of 2025, the whole fashion industry was shocked when Donatella Versace stepped down from her creative director position.

In 2018, Versace was sold to Capri Holdings, an American Company, a fashion holding company who hold many other designer brands, with Donatella still in her position. Donatella continued working with the designs, creating masterpieces that continued the Versace legacy. But on March 13, 2025, she left the creative director position.

This sent shockwaves through the fashion world. With the many amazing designs Donatella created, it makes us wonder — who will hold these duties now? Well, it’s been announced that the role is going to Dario Vitale, an Italian fashion designer who previously worked with Miu Miu. That leaves the question, however, of who owns the brand now? Around April 13, it was announced that Miuccia Prada (owner of Prada) agreed to buy her rival, Versace, from Capri Holdings. This means that Muiccia now owns Miu Miu, Prada and Versace.

However, reactions have been mixed — some people worry stating that Miuccia Prada will tone down the design’s quality, making it bland and boring. Meanwhile, others say that the “Prada effect” will seep into Versace, with its minimalism and poor designs. Versace’s future is safe now that it remains in Italian ownership and creative direction.

Do you have any opinions with this brand? What do you think will happen next?

Thank you for reading, ciao.