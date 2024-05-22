5 of Naomi Campbell’s most iconic moments

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Naomi Elaine Campbellis an English model and media personality. Born on May 22th, 1970. Her career began at the age of 8, when she made her first public appearance in Bob Marley’s music video. Even though she wanted to be a dancer, Naomi found herself in the fashion world. In April, just before her 16th birthday, she appeared for the first time on the cover of British Elle.

Over the years, Naomi Campbell walked the catwalk for big designers such as Gianni Versace, Azzedine Alaia, Isaac Mizrahi and posed for photographers such as Peter Lindbergh, Herb Ritts, and Bruce Weber, among others. That’s why here, to celebrate her 54th birthday, you will see 5 of her most iconic moments.

1987: Teen discovered

Let’s start with the beginning. When Naomi Campbell was 15 years-old, she walked her first runway as a model at the Jasper Conran’s show.

1990: Vogue

Peter Lindbergh photographed Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, and Tatjana Patit for the cover of the January 1990 issue of British Vogue, which marked the beginning of the Nineties supermodels era. “The 1990s-what next”.

1999: Christian Dior

Naomi was almost unrecognizable at the Christian Dior spring show. She was shining with a pixie cut, and natural makeup and she showed up in an all-gold gown (by the fashion powerhouse) and a traditionally African-inspired neck garment.

2005: Cannes

For her 35th birthday, she threw a gala to raise money for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. Campbell wore a statement-making leopard print minidress entirely embellished in crystals. Such an iconic look.

2017: Versace

Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, and Claudia Schiffer reunited for an iconic walk down the runway, paying tribute to Gianni Versace on the 20th anniversary of his death.

There are a lot of iconic moments in her career. Naomi Campbell is known as one of the elite supermodels who dominated the fashion industry in the 1980s and ‘90s and still rock to this day. She was the first black model to appear on the cover of many luxury fashion magazines, and that is enough reason why she is so important to the fashion world.

