After 29 years, William Bonner leaves “Jornal Nacional”: check out 5 memorable moments with him as the anchor!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After 29 years at the helm of Brazil’s most-watched news program, William Bonner is leaving Jornal Nacional. Since 1996, the journalist has influenced generations of viewers with his firm stance, credibility, and delivery of some of the most iconic coverage in recent history. Editor-in-chief since 1999, Bonner has become synonymous with Jornal Nacional itself, guiding the Brazilian public through tragedies, elections, health crises, and moments of great global commotion. To mark his departure, we recall five unforgettable moments from his time leading the newsroom.

1. The attacks on the Twin Towers in New York on September 11, 2001:

In 2001, William Bonner led one of the most remarkable coverage on Brazilian television: the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York. As editor-in-chief of Jornal Nacional, he presented a one-hour special edition, marked by the gravity and clarity of its coverage of the events. Both this edition and subsequent ones were nominated for an International Emmy Award, solidifying Jornal Nacional as a global benchmark in television journalism.

2. Death of Pope John Paul II:

In April 2005, Bonner left his news desk in Rio de Janeiro to anchor the newscast directly from the Vatican in Rome, following the death of Pope John Paul II. Six editions were broadcast from Italy, between the announcement of his death and the funeral, a work that highlighted the agility and international reach of his coverage. In 2025, he would repeat the experience by covering the death of Pope Francis, reinforcing his presence in moments of great global impact.

3. The Jornal Nacional Book:

Bonner published Jornal Nacional: Modo de Fazer (Jornal Nacional: How to Do It) in 2009, a book detailing the behind-the-scenes production of the newscast and the care taken in researching and presenting the news. The work became a reference for communication students and professionals, and part of the royalties were donated to the School of Communications and Arts (ECA) at USP, where he graduated.

4. Covid-19 Pandemic:

Between 2020 and 2022, Jornal Nacional experienced some of its most intense coverage. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bonner led the team through a period of enormous uncertainty, when millions of Brazilians depended on reliable information to face the health crisis. The newscast became an essential reference for disseminating data on the evolution of the disease, scientific advances, and the fight against misinformation.

5. Floods in Rio Grande do Sul:

In 2024, Rio Grande do Sul faced the worst flooding in its history, and William Bonner closely followed the tragedy. The coverage took Jornal Nacional to Porto Alegre, amid precarious infrastructure conditions, forcing the anchor to conduct the broadcast without the usual technical support. The live broadcast, conducted amidst the adversity, became a symbol of journalism’s efforts to raise awareness of the consequences of the catastrophe for the people of Rio Grande do Sul.

William Bonner’s departure ends nearly three decades of continuous presence on Jornal Nacional. His career helped shape Brazilian television journalism and now will mark the beginning of a new era for the country’s most-watched news program.

The article above was edited by Isabelle Bignardi.

Did you like this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!