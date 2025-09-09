4 Shows To Watch Before the 2025 Emmy Awards

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 14, and since the announcement of the nominations this past July, TV fans have rushed to watch the shows recognized.

While watching the award shows themselves is always fun, I think that the most interesting way to enjoy the Emmys is by picking your winners to see how they compare.

Now, as we get closer to the actual ceremony, you might be feeling a little overwhelmed by the massive watchlist created by the many nominations — but don’t worry. I’ve compiled a list of the shows that I think are essential to get into this year’s awards season, but are also short enough not to be overwhelming for a busy schedule.

The Bear

If you haven't already been following FX's The Bear, this is your sign to catch up. This culinary drama has been an Emmy staple since its first season in 2022, and it regularly racks up several nominations across multiple categories. The show follows a chef (Jeremy Allen White) as he struggles to open and maintain his own restaurant in Chicago, with powerhouse performances from the rest of the cast. Interesting writing and directing choices create unique stress and tension on screen that capture the familial elements of a business. The Bear is one of the more bingeable shows nominated if you want to prepare for the Emmys, with its entire watch time falling around 22 hours. Out of the 13 nominations The Bear received, the ones to watch are Ayo Edebiri for Lead Actress in a Comedy, Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Supporting Actor in a Comedy, and Jon Bernthal for Guest Actor in a Comedy. In Season 4, each of these actors delivered electrifyingly emotional performances that I think put them at the top of the running in their categories.

The Penguin

Fans of Robert Pattinson's The Batman know that this DC mini-series was a thrilling spinoff of the plot of the movie. The Penguin is a drama that follows Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb as he pursues control of Gotham's criminal underbelly. This highly rated show has a total watch time of seven hours and has been praised for its excellent character arcs. Farrell himself also won a Screen Actors Guild Award last February for his performance as Penguin. The Penguin received 24 Emmy nominations, and I think this series is a heavy hitter in its category. Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti are both great competition for the lead actor and actress awards, and the show itself is my pick for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The Pitt

This medical drama was at the top of my watchlist when Emmy nominations came out in July 2025, and it did not disappoint at all. The plot follows a day in the life of a group of ER doctors, and it's been praised for its realism by critics. The Pitt falls at around 12 hours long, with each episode documenting a portion of the same shift. If you're a fan of medical procedurals, you simply cannot miss this show. HBO Max has been leading the race in nominations this year, as their shows have racked up a grand total of 142 Emmy nominations. Out of those 142, The Pitt has 13 nominations. While I'm hoping for a sweep from The Pitt, the nominations to look at are Noah Wyle (of ER fame) for Lead Actor in a Drama, Katherine LaNasa for Supporting Actress in a Drama, and Shawn Hatosy for Drama Guest Actor.

Severance

Apple TV's Severance hasn't been up for any Emmys since the start of the show in 2022, but this heavy hitter is back in action for the 2025 award season. This show is a unique workplace thriller focusing on employees undergoing a medical procedure that separates their personal and professional memories. Severance is on its third season, but the total watch time is only 16 hours, making it a great option to watch before the Emmys, especially since it's currently in the lead with 27 nominations. I think that the Severance hype is absolutely deserved, and I expect this clever show to take home Outstanding Drama Series.

This list should help you get into some of the shorter shows nominated this year, but be sure to catch the Emmys on Sept. 14, 2025, at 8 p.m. EST. So many great shows have nominations, so it’ll be a battle you can’t miss!

