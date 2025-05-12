5 years since the Pandemic: What are the real impacts of working from home?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

At the moment, many employees are working in a different way than before. The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot in people’s routines—remote work arrived and decided to stay. The table, the computer, and the chair in the living room have suddenly turned into the new workplace. Take a look at the effects of this new normal.

HOW IT STARTED

When COVID-19 came around the world in 2020, it didn’t just disrupt health systems — a lot of things have changed, as it transformed the way we live and work. The quarantine that arrived at the start of the pandemic became something normal that stayed with us for a long time, and it made us change a lot of things in our routine. Between these changes, we had a profound and multifaceted impact on both individuals and organizations.

People who worked, in this phase, in-person in offices, both small and big, needed to change fast because the work could not stop; one of the ideas that companies had was establishing mandatory work from office, also known as remote work, which was a solution initially adopted as a necessity, but that is now firmly embedded in the modern workplace.

HOW IT WORKS

The pandemic ended, thank goodness!, but some things stayed, like the remote work. A lot of companies and offices adopted this practice and, today, it is something normal and very useful: “hybrid” work models — where employees split their week between their home and the office — have become the norm for many industries. Job postings for such positions often include questions about home internet quality or remote availability, and in some cases, the lack of a home office setup can even cost a candidate the position.

wHAT ARE THE GOOD IMPACTS THAT CAME FROM IT?

Remote work has brought real impacts for those who have incorporated it into their routines, with both positive and negative aspects. Among the benefits is the elimination of commuting time, which offers more flexibility to manage personal tasks, improved quality of life and the ability to exercise, eat healthier, and spend more time with family.

Because of remote work, many people report having increased productivity due to fewer distractions and a more comfortable work environment. According to Alelo, 75% of people consider themselves extremely happy when working from home. Some companies have even provided psychological support for employees dealing with mental health issues, helping them gain a new perspective on life.

In addition, remote work has led to cost savings for companies, which have reduced expenses on office space, utilities, and commuting benefits. Employees have also saved on transportation, food, and work attire. The reduction in traffic has contributed to lower carbon emissions in urban areas, resulting in a positive environmental impact. This work model has also expanded access to the job market, allowing people from rural or underserved areas to work for companies in other cities or even countries, increasing opportunities and promoting more diversity in the workforce.

whata about the negative impacts?

On the downside, remote work has led to a loss of social contact, as employees no longer see their colleagues in person. This lack of interaction, combined with prolonged isolation, has affected mental health, prompting some companies to offer psychological support. The absence of face-to-face moments — the so-called “tête-à-tête” — has resulted in missed opportunities for professional growth and networking.

Not everyone has a proper home office setup, and working without an adequate desk or chair can lead to back pain and other health issues; many workers also struggle with the feeling of being constantly “on”, which contributes to stress and burnout.

Additionally, remote work can make it harder to focus and stay motivated, especially without the usual in-person collaboration: the lack of immediate support can hinder productivity in certain roles. The absence of daily routines, like commuting or interacting, in the office has led some employees to experience anxiety or depression, as said in the publication of Feedz. It shows data of a search from the Brazilian Psychiatric Association (ABP), “In 2023, 60% of Brazilians reported an increase in stress levels, anxiety, and symptoms of depression” .

On top of that, the cost of setting up and maintaining a home office — including high-speed internet and equipment — has been a financial burden for some. In certain cases, companies have reduced reimbursements for these expenses, forcing employees to bear the costs themselves.

The future of work is increasingly leaning toward hybrid models. Many employees and employers alike recognize the value of a mix of in-person and remote work, because hybrid work offers flexibility, collaboration, and structure that many find appealing. However, finding the right balance remains a challenge for organizations in terms of communication, inclusivity, and maintaining corporate culture.

In conclusion, remote work has reshaped work in significant ways, bringing about both positive and negative impacts. While it offers greater flexibility and potential for improved work-life balance, it also comes with challenges related to socialization, mental health, and productivity. The long-term success of home office arrangements will likely depend on how organizations and workers adapt and find a balance between flexibility and structure.

