77th Cannes Film Festival: how did the event anticipate potential candidates for Oscars 2025?

One of the biggest events in cinema came to an end the last Saturday. Held from May 14 to 25, the 77th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival closed with a flourish, or rather, with the delivery of the expected “Palme d’Or”.

Screenings, awards, and the red carpet were the highlight of the event. Big names from the industry came together in support of cinema, all selected in advance by the committee. But the question that remains is: “Will any of these productions be at the 2025 Oscars?”

SEE SOME OF THE POSSIBLE CANDIDATES

There is still a lot of time until the Oscars and, of course, it is not possible to know for sure who the nominees will be, but here are some already highlighted by critics:

Furiosa: A mad max saga

The production had its premiere stage at the festival itself. It’s a science fiction film set in a post-apocalyptic scenario, directed by George Miller, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Burke. It tells the story of the past and origin of the great warrior of the saga: Furiosa, previously played by Charlize Theron. The work, which is an in-depth view of the Mad Max saga, has great visual strength and has a chance of competing in technical categories.

Kinds of kindness

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who previously worked on Poor Things, and starring Jesse Plemons, Emma Stone, and Willem Dafoe, the latter two protagonists of the 2024 Oscars nominee, the film tells three anthological stories: a lost man chasing his control, a police officer trying to live with his previously lost wife, and a woman aiming to be a spiritual leader. Will Emma win the Oscar for “Best Actress” again?

Horizon: An american saga

Kevin Costner: Director, screenwriter and actor. The film chronicles 15 years of colonization and expansion of the American Old West. The production promises to show how many native Americans suffered during the colonization of that region. It is an emotional journey marked by a civil war, full of conflicts, intrigue, determination, and cruelty, a fight against the natural elements and the indigenous people, who previously lived in these lands.

Megalopolis

Francis Ford Coppola directs another successful film, but will this one be like The Godfather and Bram Stoker’s Dracula? After a devastating disaster, an ambitious architect wants to rebuild New York City in a utopian way. It is a modern and epic drama, starred by Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, and Laurence Fishburne.

Motel destino

This is one of the favorite movies to compete for the Brazilian spot at the Oscars. The drama was directed by Karim Aïnouz and was one of the competitors for the “Palme d’Or”. It takes place on the side of the road on the coast of Ceará, where power games take place, marked by bright lights and colors, somewhat tense and violent. The film stars Iago Xavier, Fábio Assunção and Nataly Rocha.

