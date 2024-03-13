10 Inspiring Native American Women To Celebrate this Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

March is Women’s History Month, an annual recognition of the contributions and achievements of women in the United States. Despite the celebration this month brings, many groups of women continue to be underrepresented, such as Native American women. Therefore, I want to introduce you to 10 remarkable Native American women to celebrate this Women’s History Month who have made an incredible impact on their communities and the world at large.

Susan la flesche picotte (1865-1915)

Susan La Flesche Picotte was an Omaha teacher, doctor, and advocate. She dedicated her life to providing healthcare to the Omaha Tribe. She was the first person to receive federal aid for a professional education and the first Native American woman to earn a medical degree in the United States. In 1894, she moved to Bancroft, Nebraska, where she set up a private medical practice serving both white and non-white patients. In 1913, she opened a hospital in the reservation town of Walthill, Nebraska. Throughout her work in the medical field, she laid the foundation for better healthcare access within her tribe as well as Native American communities throughout the country.

Lyda Conley (1868-1946)

Lyda Conley was a Wyandot teacher, lawyer, and advocate. She became the first Native American woman to represent herself in a U.S. Supreme Court case. Conley is known for her attempts to protect the Huron Indian Cemetery in downtown Kansas City. As her lawsuit went through the courts, eventually making its way to the Supreme Court, Conley and her sister guarded their family’s graves day in and day out with a shotgun. Although she lost her case, Kansas state Senator Charles Curtis passed a law protecting the cemetery from future development. Conley’s work as a lawyer and her determination to save the cemetery eventually ended with its designation as a National Historic Landmark in 2017, a testament to her resilience in protecting her heritage.

Mary “Te Ata” Thompson Fisher (1895-1995)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Te Ata (@teatamovie) Mary Thompson Fisher, also known as Te Ata, was a Chickasaw Native storyteller and actress. She attended the Oklahoma College for Women and mentored an active researcher and writer on indigenous cultures. Te Ata developed her style of storytelling through traditional Native American sources. In 1933, she performed at the first state dinner given by President Franklin Roosevelt. She traveled throughout South America and the United States to observe Native ceremonies and learn about different traditions, which she incorporated into her performances. In 1958, she was recognized by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and was named Woman of the Year by The Ladies Journal. Te Ata’s influence on the art of Native American storytelling left an enduring legacy; she preserved an extensive appreciation for Native traditions and natural beauty.

Mary Golda Ross (1908-2008)

Mary Golda Ross was a Cherokee teacher, mathematician, and aerospace engineer. She was one of the first Native American women engineers. She worked on aiding NASA in developing its launch and orbiting requirements for spacecraft used in its Gemini and Apollo programs of the 1960s. Ross had a lifelong commitment to service and education, and she was an advocate for women and Native people in engineering. She was involved with the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, where she worked to support Native students at all levels to succeed in science and engineering. Throughout her time as a teacher, Ross encouraged her students to work in technology, inspiring younger generations to be more involved in the STEM field.

Betty Mae Tiger Jumper (1923-2011)

Betty Mae Tiger Jumper was a Seminole nurse, storyteller, and political activist. She was also the first and only female chairperson of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. She grew up at the Hollywood Reservation north of Miami and became the first Seminole to earn a high school diploma in 1949. Jumper was a founder of the United South and Eastern Tribes (USET), one of the most powerful lobbies in Indian Country. She was also one of two women appointed by President Nixon to the National Congress on Indian Opportunity. Jumper was awarded an honorary doctorate from FSU in 1994 for her dedication to improving the health, education, and economic conditions of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Maria Tallchief (1925-2013)

Maria Tallchief was a world-renowned Osage prima ballerina and political activist. She was the first Native American woman to hold the title of “premier danseuse etoile” (or principal dancer). Many tried to persuade Tallchief to change her last name throughout her dance career so that dance companies wouldn’t discriminate against her. She refused and became the first American to dance with the Paris Opera Ballet in 1947. After retiring from dancing, Tallchief and her sister opened the Chicago City Ballet, a dance school and company. Tallchief outwardly spoke against injustices and discrimination towards Native Americans, and her contributions to the art of dance continue to influence aspiring dancers today.

LaDonna Harris (1931-Present)

LaDonna Harris is a Comanche activist and politician who co-founded the Americans for Indian Opportunity organization and made advanced policy changes for Native Americans. Harris is also an advocate for women’s rights and an original convener of the National Women’s Political Caucus. In past years, she served as the U.S. Representative to UNESCO and the Organization of American States (OAS) Inter-American Indigenous Institute. Her advocacy work aided in empowering indigenous peoples and focused on tribal sovereignty.

Wilma Mankiller (1945-2010)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherokee Nation (@thecherokeenation) Wilma Mankiller was a Cherokee political activist, social worker. She was the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation. She increased tribal membership and revenues by almost 200 percent, opened three rural health centers, and started a center to prevent drug abuse. She founded the Community Development Department for the Cherokee Nation and helped found the Women Empowering Women for Indian Nations. In 1987, Mankiller was recognized as the Ms. Magazine Woman of the Year and was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 1993. Her leadership and advocacy focused on enhancing community development, healthcare, and education, leaving a lasting legacy across Native American communities nationwide.

Suzan Shown Harjo (1945-Present)

Suzan Shown Harjo is a Cheyenne and Muscogee indigenous writer and policy advocate. She is the president of The Morning Star Institute and a columnist at Indian Country Today. Harjo became executive director of the National Congress of American Indians in the 1980s, where she helped develop critical legislation, including the American Indian Religious Freedom Act, the National Museum of the American Indian Act, and the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. She helped return over one million acres of indigenous lands and was a recipient of the 2014 Presidential Medal of Freedom. Harjo’s contribution to the development and passage of federal legislation protecting Native sovereignty and cultures makes her one of the most influential advocates for Native American rights.

Ada Deer (1935-2023)